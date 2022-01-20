Meals on Wheels launches new volunteer campaign

MERRILLVILLE — Meals on Wheels announces a new volunteer campaign, “Cold Days – Warm Hearts.”

The organization is looking for drivers to help in its mission of delivering nutritious meals to those in need with the support of community volunteers.

Volunteering 90 minutes twice a month can make a difference, spokesmen said.

The increased number of clients and meals being served means Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana urgently needs volunteer meal delivery drivers throughout Lake and Porter counties, with the most urgent need in Merrillville, Hammond, Highland, Griffith, Hobart, Miller, Munster, Whiting and Lakes of the Four Seasons.

Other routes are also available. Volunteers pick up meals at lunchtime at a meeting spot in their community and deliver to local people in need. A new App saves time.

Additionally, volunteer van drivers are immediately needed to deliver food containers to designated locations. All van routes originate at the Merrillville facility. Bag packers and bag stampers are also needed. Various 2-hour daytime shifts are available.