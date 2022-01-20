 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meals on Wheels launches new volunteer campaign
0 Comments
urgent

Meals on Wheels launches new volunteer campaign

  • Updated
  • 0
Meals on Wheels launches new volunteer campaign

Joe Stephan loads his car to help deliver meals

 Provided

MERRILLVILLE — Meals on Wheels announces a new volunteer campaign, “Cold Days – Warm Hearts.”

The organization is looking for drivers to help in its mission of delivering nutritious meals to those in need with the support of community volunteers.

Volunteering 90 minutes twice a month can make a difference, spokesmen said.

The increased number of clients and meals being served means Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana urgently needs volunteer meal delivery drivers throughout Lake and Porter counties, with the most urgent need in Merrillville, Hammond, Highland, Griffith, Hobart, Miller, Munster, Whiting and Lakes of the Four Seasons.

Other routes are also available. Volunteers pick up meals at lunchtime at a meeting spot in their community and deliver to local people in need. A new App saves time.

Additionally, volunteer van drivers are immediately needed to deliver food containers to designated locations. All van routes originate at the Merrillville facility. Bag packers and bag stampers are also needed. Various 2-hour daytime shifts are available.

Register now for an upcoming volunteer driver trainings scheduled at 11 a..m. Jan. 27 and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Feb. 3 by contacting Charlie Misovye, Volunteer Manager at 219-756-3663 or charlie@mownwi.org. Attendance is limited.

Founded in 1977, Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana delivers 1,700 nutritious meals each day with a wellness check and friendly visit to people in Lake, Porter, Newton, and Jasper counties, with the support of community volunteers.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID: HOSPITALIZATIONS AT ALL TIME HIGH

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts