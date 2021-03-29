Meals on Wheels launches new volunteer campaign

MERRILLVILLE — Meals on Wheels announces a new volunteer campaign, “Spring into Action!”

Volunteers are invited to Swing into Spring by delivering meals to those in their community. Meals on Wheels provides the food which volunteers deliver.

It's not a time-consuming endeavor. As little as 90 minutes twice a month can make a big difference.

The increased number of clients and meals being served means Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana urgently needs volunteer meal delivery drivers throughout Lake and Porter counties, with the most urgent need in Hammond, Gary, Miller, Hobart, Lake Station, Merrillville, Portage, and Lowell.

Additionally, volunteer van drivers are immediately needed to deliver food containers to designated locations. All routes originate at our Merrillville facility.

Volunteers are the heart of Meals on Wheels. They establish a relationship with each client. Volunteers are trained to deliver a personal connection and wellness check with every single meal.