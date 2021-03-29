Meals on Wheels launches new volunteer campaign

MERRILLVILLE — Meals on Wheels announces a new volunteer campaign, “Spring into Action!”
Volunteers are invited to Swing into Spring by delivering meals to those in their community. Meals on Wheels provides the food which volunteers deliver.
It's not a time-consuming endeavor. As little as 90 minutes twice a month can make a big difference.
The increased number of clients and meals being served means Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana urgently needs volunteer meal delivery drivers throughout Lake and Porter counties, with the most urgent need in Hammond, Gary, Miller, Hobart, Lake Station, Merrillville, Portage, and Lowell.
Additionally, volunteer van drivers are immediately needed to deliver food containers to designated locations. All routes originate at our Merrillville facility.
Volunteers are the heart of Meals on Wheels. They establish a relationship with each client. Volunteers are trained to deliver a personal connection and wellness check with every single meal.
Register now for an upcoming volunteer driver training by contacting Charlie Misovye, Volunteer Manager at 219-756-3663 or charlie@mownwi.org. Attendance is limited. The first 10 people to complete their training and first delivery route will receive a McDonald’s $10 gift card.
Founded in 1977, Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana delivers 1,300 nutritious meals each day with a wellness check and friendly visit to people in Lake, Porter, Newton, and Jasper counties.
About Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana
The mission of Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana (MOWNWI) is to deliver nutrition to those in need with the support of volunteers and partners. Funding for meals is provided by people receiving meals, private foundations, grants, and individual donations. More information about Meals on Wheels can be found at mownwi.org, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.