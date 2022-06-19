Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana is seeking volunteers at a time of great need.

The nonprofit that delivers food to those in need will host a training session for meal delivery drivers at 2 p.m. on July 7 at its facility at 8446 Virginia Street in Merrillville. There's limited space available.

"We are seeking Volunteer Meal Delivery Drivers for routes in Hammond, Highland, Griffith, Whiting, Hobart, Merrillville, Miller, Cedar Lake, Lakes of the Four Seasons and Portage," Volunteer Manager Charlie Misovye said. "Other routes are also available."

Volunteers take freshly cooked meals to seniors and homebound people, also checking up on them and giving them needed human interaction.

Misovye said it takes about an hour and a half to make a round of deliveries and the scheduling is flexible. He said Meals on Wheels offers a meaningful volunteer experience.

"Deliver nutrition and a wellness check to individuals in your community," he said. "Other volunteer opportunities available include van route drivers, cold bag packing and bag stamping."

Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana delivers 1,700 nutritious meals a day across the Calumet Region. Those who sign up in Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties get a warm meal, a wellness check and a friendly visit.

Founded in 1977, the nonprofit relies on individual donations, grants and institutional support from foundations as well as the time and talents of volunteers from the community.

For more information, call 219-756-3663 or email charlie@mownwi.org.

