Meals on Wheels seeking volunteers for 'Cold Days, Warm Hearts' campaign

Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana is seeking volunteers to deliver nutritious meals to the elderly, homebound and others in the community.

The 45-year-old nonprofit that provides nutritious food to those in need in the Calumet Region launched its "Cold Days, Warm Hearts" volunteer campaign to try to recruit more people to the cause. It delivers 1,700 meals a day in Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties, while simultaneously providing welfare checks.

Volunteers are needed to ferry around food on routes in Merrillville, Hammond, Highland, Griffith, Hobart, Miller, Munster, Whiting and Lakes of the Four Seasons.

Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana said it needs more help because of increases in the number of clients and meals being served.

Volunteers can deliver meals that are picked up at lunchtime for an hour and a half as little as twice a month.