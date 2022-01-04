Meals on Wheels seeking volunteers for 'Cold Days, Warm Hearts' campaign

Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana is seeking volunteers to deliver nutritious meals to the elderly, homebound and others in the community.
The 45-year-old nonprofit that provides nutritious food to those in need in the Calumet Region launched its "Cold Days, Warm Hearts" volunteer campaign to try to recruit more people to the cause. It delivers 1,700 meals a day in Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties, while simultaneously providing welfare checks.
Volunteers are needed to ferry around food on routes in Merrillville, Hammond, Highland, Griffith, Hobart, Miller, Munster, Whiting and Lakes of the Four Seasons.
Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana said it needs more help because of increases in the number of clients and meals being served.
Volunteers can deliver meals that are picked up at lunchtime for an hour and a half as little as twice a month.
"In winter we have colder weather, sometimes snow and frost, the trees have no leaves and the amount of time it is light during the day is at its shortest. On these Cold Days, Meals on Wheels is asking you to Warm Hearts by becoming a volunteer meal delivery driver," Volunteer Manager Charlie Misovye said in a news release. "Help continue our mission of delivering nutritious meals to those in need with the support of community volunteers. Be a part of something bigger than yourself and discover how you can become great by serving others. Corporate volunteer teams are welcome to join the Meals on Wheels team. Give back to the community and volunteer today."
Meals on Wheels also needs bag backers, bag stampers and van drivers to deliver food from its Merrillville facility.
"Volunteers are the heart of Meals on Wheels. They establish a relationship with each client," Misovye said. "Volunteers are trained to deliver a personal connection and wellness check with every single meal. Turn your compassion into action and become part of the Meals on Wheels team of volunteers and make a difference in your community."
Volunteer driver training is scheduled for between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. January 11 and at 11 a.m. on Jan. 13.
For more information or to volunteer, contact Misovye at 219-756-3663 or charlie@mownwi.org.
