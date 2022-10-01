Meals on Wheels solicits fall volunteers

Do you have an appetite for making a difference?

Meals on Wheels is seeking delivery drivers to volunteer to deliver healthy food to the needy this fall.

Drivers are needed to bring nutritious meals to older and homebound clients across Northwest Indiana, also performing wellness checks.

"Deliver nutrition to those in need in local communities. Harvest a wealth of personal satisfaction as you enrich your life and make a difference in someone else’s life with each delivery," Volunteer Manager Charlie Misovye said. "Help continue our mission of delivering nutritious meals to those in need with the support of community volunteers. Be a part of something bigger than yourself and discover how you can become great by serving others - with only an hour and a half of your time as little as once or twice per month. Corporate volunteer teams are welcome to join the Meals on Wheels team. Give back to the community and volunteer today."

Meals on Wheels needs volunteer drivers to serve Lake and Porter counties. They pick up meals at lunchtime and drive them out to the needy.

The nonprofit is in greatest need of drivers to run routes in Crown Point, Griffith, Hammond, Highland, Hobart, Merrillville, Miller and Whiting.

Meals on Wheels also needs bag packers, bag stampers and volunteer van drivers to deliver food containers. It has many two-hour daytime shifts open at its Merrillville facility.

"Volunteers are the heart of Meals on Wheels," Misovye said. "They establish a relationship with each client. Volunteers are trained to deliver a personal connection and wellness check with every single meal. Turn your compassion into action and become part of the Meals on Wheels team of volunteers and make a difference in your community."

The nonprofit dates back to 1977. It delivers 1,700 meals a day to Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties.

To sign up or for more information, call 219-756-3663 or email charlie@mownwi.org.