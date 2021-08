Medical examiner rules 2-year-old girl's death an accident

GRIFFITH — The Cook County medical examiner has ruled the death of a 2-year-old girl an accident after she jumped into a backyard pool earlier this week.

The medical examiner's office identified the girl as Phoenix Stevens of the 500 block of Oxford Circle in Griffith.

The cause of death was complications of drowning, according to the Saturday afternoon Cook County medical examiner ledger.

The girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago Aug. 8 after opening a latched gate before jumping in a pool, which was fenced in, police said home security footage showed.

Griffith police Cmdr. Keith Martin said previously an investigation into the incident revealed the girl got out of the home while an adult caretaker of the child fell asleep, reportedly not feeling well.

Phoenix appeared to throw a float into the pool before jumping in, and it is believed she was in the water for at least 10 to 15 minutes before she was discovered by another older child, Martin said.

