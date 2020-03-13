Medical tent outside Munster hospital being prepped for possible coronavirus response

MUNSTER — The bright, red medical tent visible in the parking lot of Community Hospital is being prepped for possible deployment for the COVID-19 outbreak.

Elise Sims, spokeswoman for Community Hospital in Munster, said the medical tent is undergoing routine maintenance as part of the hospital's readiness procedures amid the national and global outbreak.

As of Friday morning, the tent was not being used for any coronavirus screenings.

Sims cautioned the tent was only being prepped "in case" the hospital needs it, Sims said.

