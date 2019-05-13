What comes to mind when you hear the names of these old favorites: Teibel’s, The Commander a…

Sufficient, sound sleep is more than a luxury reserved for weekends. All credible research p…

On the menu

Here are some sample menus to help you get into the Mediterranean habit:

Breakfast

Greek yogurt (low in sugar, high in protein, good for improving gut flora) with a bit of raw or local honey, fresh berries and nuts

Eggs scrambled in olive oil with fresh spinach, feta or goat cheese, and sun-dried tomatoes; fresh fruit

Oatmeal (not instant) with raisins, nuts and/or other fruit

Lunch

Tuna salad sandwich or vegetable sandwich with hummus on whole grain bread and fruit

Assorted greens with chicken, tomatoes, olives, and red onion, dressed with salt, pepper, olive oil and fresh lemon juice

Quinoa or tabbouleh salad and fruit

Dinner

Broiled wild-caught salmon, brown rice, roasted vegetables

Grilled chicken, baked (white or sweet) potato, Greek salad

Hearty lentil soup and spinach salad

Snacks

Raw, assorted nuts

Fruit with nut butter (nonhydrogenated and no sugar added) or cheese

Hummus and vegetables

Leftovers from dinner make great lunches, snacks, and even breakfasts.

When choosing olive oil, look for extra-virgin, cold or expeller-pressed, in containers that protect the oil from light. Olive oil is delicate and not good for cooking on direct heat at high temperatures. In those instances, avocado oil is preferred.

These are general guidelines, and may vary depending on food allergies, sensitivities, and metabolic considerations. You don’t need to follow this way of eating perfectly to benefit. Do most of these, more of the time than not. The more you practice, the better high-quality wholesome food will taste, and the better you’ll feel.