Meeting options debated for East Chicago Council
urgent

Meeting options debated for East Chicago Council

East Chicago stock

City Hall in East Chicago is shown.

 Times file photo

EAST CHICAGO — The ability for the City Council to assemble at locations other than City Hall continues to be a topic of debate in the city.

The council voted 8-0 recently to override Mayor Anthony Copeland's veto of an ordinance that would allow the council to use the Heritage Hall Community Recreation Center gymnasium to conduct council meetings.

The ordinance also gives council members the authority to use other city facilities to hold community meetings.

The ordinance states city staff must cooperate with the council to facilitate the conducting of meetings at facilities other than City Hall.

City Attorney Carla Morgan previously said use of Heritage Hall would require additional work for city staff since it would involve set up for meetings, sanitization and the removal of the gym floor so it won't be damaged.

She believes the ordinance exceeds the powers of the legislative body under state law and said it is among several council actions for which the administration is awaiting a court ruling to determine legitimacy.

"The city sincerely does want to work cooperative with the Common Council, but in order to do so in a productive manner we all have to follow the laws and rules that govern the powers that the state has given us respectively," Morgan said.

Council President Robert Garcia, D-5th, has said Heritage Hall would provide a larger space that would allow for more social distancing for both council members and members of the public who attend meetings.

He said the hall would not be used to conduct council meetings once the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Councilman Terence Hill, D-3rd, asked Garcia if all council members would be required to attend meetings if held at Heritage Hall or if they would still have the option of attending remotely via Zoom, as some have done since April.

"It's up to the individual council people if they want to attend or not," Garcia said. "But if we get enough to attend we'll make a meeting there."

Four of the nine council members were present via Zoom at the last meeting while four met at City Hall. Councilman Lenny Franciski, D-2nd, was not present.

