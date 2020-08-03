Meeting options debated for East Chicago Council

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EAST CHICAGO — The ability for the City Council to assemble at locations other than City Hall continues to be a topic of debate in the city.

The council voted 8-0 recently to override Mayor Anthony Copeland's veto of an ordinance that would allow the council to use the Heritage Hall Community Recreation Center gymnasium to conduct council meetings.

The ordinance also gives council members the authority to use other city facilities to hold community meetings.

The ordinance states city staff must cooperate with the council to facilitate the conducting of meetings at facilities other than City Hall.

City Attorney Carla Morgan previously said use of Heritage Hall would require additional work for city staff since it would involve set up for meetings, sanitization and the removal of the gym floor so it won't be damaged.

She believes the ordinance exceeds the powers of the legislative body under state law and said it is among several council actions for which the administration is awaiting a court ruling to determine legitimacy.