Meijer donates $5,000 to Meals on Wheels

MERRILLVILLE — Meijer has given $5,000 to Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana to provide delivery of nutritious meals for area seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The gift was made at the request of the Merrillville store.

“As a family business, Meijer is committed to strengthening the community we serve. Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana shares our value of treating others with dignity and respect," said Kythera Rusk, retail administrative assistant to Jeff Carrico, store director.

"We are proud to help Meals on Wheels deliver nutrition and connection that keeps seniors safe and healthy.

Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana delivers clients hot, freshly prepared meals Monday through Friday, and weekend frozen meals.

“We are honored Mejier recognizes how vital our service is to the community’s health and safety,” Sandra Noe, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana, said. “Especially during this pandemic, meal delivery is an essential service and a lifeline to seniors. Meijer’s donation will help us continue to meet every client’s nutritional needs.”

Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana delivers nutritional meals to people in Lake, Porter, Newton, Jasper, and Starke counties, serving 1,200 meals each day. To support Meals on Wheels or register for meals, visit www.mownwi.org.

