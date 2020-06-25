Members of alleged drug ring charged with 3rd murder in superseding indictment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — The U.S. attorney's office charged four remaining defendants already facing drug conspiracy charges with a third homicide in a superseding indictment filed last week, U.S. District Court records show.

Gary residents Teddia Caldwell, 45, Devonte Hodge, 28, Devontae Martin, 27, and Taquan Clarke, 26, were among nine people initially indicted in February 2018 on allegations they conspired to distribute crack cocaine and heroin from June 2016 to February 2018.

The men also were charged in the murders of 29-year-old Akeem Oliver on Oct. 8, 2016, and 43-year-old Kevin Hood on July 28, 2017.

In a second superseding indictment filed Thursday, federal prosecutors alleged the defendants also played a role in the June 26, 2016, murder of Isaiah Edwards, 19, at a home Caldwell rented in the 2500 block of Jefferson Street.

Court records alleged unnamed individuals shot and killed Edwards and Caldwell went to the Jefferson Street house to "wrap up, move and dispose of Edwards' corpse." Caldwell and other members of his organization disposed of Edwards' body in the presence of Oliver, according to the indictment.

A man found Edwards' burned body while walking a dog June 30, 2016, in a grassy area near 27th Avenue and Maryland Street in Gary.