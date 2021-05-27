Memorial Day events planned around the Region

Valparaiso

The city of Valparaiso, the Valpo Parks Department and the Valpo Parks Foundation will host a Memorial Day observance at 8 a.m. Friday at the Service Memorial at Foundation Meadows Park, 3210 N. Campbell St. The ceremony will include posting the colors of the United States of America and words of recognition.

The 15th annual Valparaiso Memorial Day Concert will be at 3 p.m. Monday. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m. The concert will be performed by the Valparaiso Community/University Concert Band and last about 30 minutes. The performance will feature patriotic band music and historical narratives. Admission is free. It's general seating, but reservations are required for the program at Memorial Opera House, 104 Indiana Ave. Those attending are required to reserve a ticket and may do so online at memorialoperahouse.com. Audience members must comply with local health safety protocols and asked to bring nonperishable food items, which will be collected by the Christian Food Pantry of Valparaiso. Food items will be collected in the courtyard between Memorial Opera House and Porter County Museum. For additional information, contact Memorial Opera House Box Office by sending an email to tickets@memorialoperahouse.com.