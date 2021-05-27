Memorial Day events planned around the Region

Various communities have events planned for the upcoming Memorial Day holiday.
Cedar Lake
American Legion Post 261 will kick off Memorial Day with a parade at 10 a.m. Monday beginning at the parking lot of Sandbar Grill and Dairy Belle. The parade will go down Lakeshore Drive to West 133rd Avenue to Fairbanks Street to the Obidiah Taylor site, across the street from the Cedar Lake Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana. A ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at the site, said Robin Johnston, auxiliary 2nd vice president for American Legion Post 261. At 1:30 p.m. Monday, a patriotic mural will be unveiled at the Legion, 13050 Washington St., with music by The Smolens to follow from 2-5 p.m.
Crown Point
The city's Memorial Day parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Joliet and Main streets and head south to Wells Street for an 11 a.m. ceremony at Maplewood Cemetery, 555 S. Indiana Ave. American Legion Post 20, Crown Point Mayor David Uran and members of the Crown Point City council will attend the ceremony.
Griffith
Griffith will host a Memorial Day service at 10 a.m. Monday at the Central Park Army Tank and War Memorial, 600 N. Broad St.
Hammond
From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oak Hill Cemetery, 6445 Hohman Ave., will host its annual Veterans Flag Ceremony. “Putting flags at the graves of these brave men and women is an honor,” Cemetery Manager Patricia Wolfe said in the spring 2021 edition of the North Township newsletter. “Local scouts have volunteered and we hope to see many from the community, too.” For more information, call Wolfe at 219-932-0206 or email her at wolfep@ntto.net.
Hammond Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7881 and American Legion Post 232 will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday at Hessville Park, on the corner of Kennedy Avenue and 173rd Street.
LaPorte
At 10:30 a.m. Monday, the city of LaPorte and American Legion Post 83 will host a Memorial Day Program with music at Dennis F. Smith Amphitheater in Fox Memorial Park on Truesdale Avenue.
Lowell
Lowell Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6841 and Lowell American Legion Post 101 will host a Memorial Day service at 10 a.m. Monday at the Lowell Memorial Cemetery on Commercial Avenue near the Lowell Volunteer Fire Department.
Ogden Dunes
The Lions Club of Ogden Dunes is set to host a Memorial Day Car Parade beginning at 10 a.m. Monday on the corner of Diana Road and Deer Trail. The parade will go through town. Golf carts are allowed, but the Lions Club asks there are no bikes or walkers.
Portage
American Legion Post 260 is set to host a Memorial Day ceremony at noon Monday at Founders Square Park, 6300 S. Founders Square, Portage. The ceremony will include the Pledge of Allegiance, the signing of the national anthem, speakers and a 21-gun salute. Speakers will include U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan, D-Highland; state Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage; American Legion Post 260 Cmdr. Rudy Miller; Post Chaplain Jeff Brooks; and American Legion Post 260 Ladies Auxiliary President Bernadette Esparza.
Porter
The town's park department will host its annual Memorial Day program at 1 p.m. Monday in front of the community building at Hawthorne Park, 500 Ackerman Drive. Attendees should park near the playground, or to the east of the community building, a news release states. The event will include "patriotic songs and reflections," as well as wreath presentations by officials from Burns Harbor, Chesterton and Porter. The program is free and open to the public. In the event of inclement weather, the program will take place inside the community building. For more information contact Brian Bugajski, the town's park department director, at 219-921-1687, or at parks@townofporter.com.
Shelby
Lowell Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6841 and Lowell American Legion Post 101 will host a Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. Monday at Shelby Community Park on the corner of Route 55 and Tyler Street.
Valparaiso
The city of Valparaiso, the Valpo Parks Department and the Valpo Parks Foundation will host a Memorial Day observance at 8 a.m. Friday at the Service Memorial at Foundation Meadows Park, 3210 N. Campbell St. The ceremony will include posting the colors of the United States of America and words of recognition.
The 15th annual Valparaiso Memorial Day Concert will be at 3 p.m. Monday. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m. The concert will be performed by the Valparaiso Community/University Concert Band and last about 30 minutes. The performance will feature patriotic band music and historical narratives. Admission is free. It's general seating, but reservations are required for the program at Memorial Opera House, 104 Indiana Ave. Those attending are required to reserve a ticket and may do so online at memorialoperahouse.com. Audience members must comply with local health safety protocols and asked to bring nonperishable food items, which will be collected by the Christian Food Pantry of Valparaiso. Food items will be collected in the courtyard between Memorial Opera House and Porter County Museum. For additional information, contact Memorial Opera House Box Office by sending an email to tickets@memorialoperahouse.com.