A new documentary about the Memorial Day Massacre on the far South Side is being picked up by many PBS stations around the country this Labor Day weekend, including WTTW.

Filmmaker Greg Mitchell, an author and documentarian, made "Memorial Day Massacre: Workers Die, Film Buried" about one of the bloodiest attacks on organized labor in history. Ten steelworkers, three from East Chicago, were killed while peacefully picketing outside the gates of the Republic Steel Mill on Chicago's far Southeast Side in 1937. More than 100 striking steelworkers were hurt, some shot by police while running or beaten while on the ground.

The half-hour-long film featuring archival footage premiered earlier this year on PBS SoCal and KCET in Los Angeles.

"It's going to air on several dozen stations, including Chicago and Detroit," Mitchell said. "A number of stations said they would wait until Labor Day. It's online at PBS.org so anyone can view it anytime, but some people are more comfortable watching it on television."

"Memorial Day Massacre: Workers Die, Film Buried" will air at 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Monday, at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday and at 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10. It will air on WTTW Prime at 11 p.m. on Monday and 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

"It's important that it air in Chicago," Mitchell said. "It's aired lots of places but that was a big hole. Labor actions have been increasing since it first came out. There was the threatened Teamsters strike at UPS that resulted in a big labor victory. There were the big Hollywood writers and actors strikes. People don't connect them with blue-collar unions, but most writers and actors do not make a lot of money. But the Hollywood strike has gotten people talking about unions again."

Actor Josh Charles from "Sports Night" and "Dead Poets Society" narrates the film, which includes an introduction by the oral historian Studs Terkel and rarely-seen Paramount News footage that was initially suppressed.

Mitchell, who's written 12 books and then started to make documentaries about the subjects he's written about, aimed to make more people nationally aware of the Memorial Day Massacre.

"It was a very important strike. A tremendous number of workers got organized after the massacre in the 1940s and 1950s," he said. "A tremendously high percentage of the workforce belonged to a union and got a pension, vacation and everything else until the 1970s. It was a great time for labor until union busting, jobs gone overseas and a decline in the steel industry. But now it's swinging back and you see workers getting unionized at places like Starbucks."

While retired steelworkers commemorate the Memorial Day Massacre every year, it's not widely known outside of the Chicago area and organized labor circles, Mitchell said. He was stunned to learn about it after talking to someone whose uncle was shot in the leg.

The film features first-hand accounts, historic photos and footage of police firing at fleeing workers and clubbing them over the head. The companion book "Memorial Day Massacre: Workers Die, Film Buried," compiles an oral history of the event.

"Both the movie and book note that after all the violence in the massacre both workers and police pulled back on violence," Mitchell said. "Unions went on to get great benefits and great salaries and were overwhelmingly successful for groups like teachers. But there was a struggle and 10 people died. A reaction to the film I've heard is that people didn't really know much about this story. This has been a good reminder. People around the country have been quite surprised."

For more information, visit www.pbs.org/show/memorial-day-massacre-workers-die-film-buried.