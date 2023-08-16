It's beginning to look a lot like a White Christmas.

Memorial Opera House in Valparaiso will host auditions for "White Christmas" at 2 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday. Callbacks will take place as needed Tuesday at the historic Memorial Opera House at 104 Indiana Ave. in Valparaiso.

Actors can sing any song of their choice for 16 measures or less, ideally in the style and vocal range of the character they are auditioning for. They should bring tap shoes and provide sheet music for the accompanist.

Alexandria Ingram will direct the play, which will run for 12 performances between Nov. 30 and Dec. 17. Sharon Shepard will serve as the vocal director and Molly Oros as the choreographer.

The holiday classic also was a 1954 movie starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye and Rosemary Clooney.

"Veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by Bob and Phil's former army commander," Memorial Opera House said in a press release. "With a dazzling score featuring well-known standards including 'Blue Skies,' 'I Love A Piano,' 'How Deep Is the Ocean' and the perennial title song, White Christmas is an uplifting, wholesome musical that will delight audiences of all ages."

About 15 to 20 actors will be needed for the production, including Wallace, Davis, Betty Haynes, Judy Haynes and General Henry Waverly. All roles are open to everyone 13 and over, or all levels of dancing ability.

Rehearsals will take place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Video auditions can be emailed to the Production Manager Vicki Zimmerman at vzimmerman@memorialoperahouse.com.

For more information, email Madison Marsh at AdminAssistant@memorialoperahouse.com call 219.548.9137 or visit memorialoperahouse.com.