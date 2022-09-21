Memorial Opera House to screen 'The Addict's Wake' documentary

VALPARAISO — A documentary about addiction screening this week seeks to educate people about the disease, dramatize its human toll and help those who suffer from it.

"The Addict's Wake" will screen at 6:05 p.m. Thursday at the Memorial Opera House at 104 Indiana Ave. in downtown Valparaiso.

Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield, Next Level Recovery and the Indiana Association of Community Mental Health Centers are sponsoring a screening of the documentary that was filmed in Brown County in 2019 and 2020.

It documents crippling addiction, overdoses and "slow deaths of despair."

"The film provides firsthand accounts of the impact the opioid epidemic has had on those who struggle with addiction, their families, and their communities," organizers said in a news release. "Anthem’s goal in these screenings is to share this powerful film with as many Hoosiers as possible, highlight community partners who support those struggling with substance use disorder, reduce stigma associated with substance use disorder, and inspire community-based solutions."

Director Michael Husain, Next Level Recovery Executive Producer Lisa Hall and Anthem and Community Mental Health Center representatives will take part in a question-and-answer session following the screening.

The Indiana-made film chronicles the devastation heroin, meth and opioid addiction afflicted on Brown County, offering a critical perspective on the national epidemic. It's been screened across the state, including in Anderson, Shelbyville and Evansville.

"The intent of the movie is to move the barometer of stigma and shame, reverse the trends and statistics, and bring hope to each person touched by the addiction crisis," organizers said in the news release.

The event is free and open to the public. No registration is required.

Doors open at 5:15 p.m. and light appetizers and beverages will be available before the show.