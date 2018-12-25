MERRILLVILLE — The sale of bricks that once made up the former Old Mill restaurant has attracted some interest.
The 100 Club of Lake and Porter Counties started selling the bricks after the structure was demolished in October.
The cost of the bricks is $25 each, and the 100 Club will use proceeds to help provide financial assistance to families of Lake and Porter county first responders who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
The sale has produced opportunities to learn what the restaurant meant to those who visited it, said Merrillville Clerk-Treasurer Eugene Guernsey, vice president of the 100 Club’s board of directors.
He said eight have been sold so far. That includes one a woman recently purchased as a gift for her husband, who proposed to her at the Old Mill.
Guernsey also has been contacted by people across the country who would like to buy bricks.
He said he is unfortunately unable to send the items.
Guernsey encourages those who live outside of the area to have someone local purchase the bricks and then ship the items to them.
Each brick sold is numbered and comes with a letter of authenticity and a history of the Old Mill site.
They are available for purchase in the clerk-treasurer's office in Merrillville’s Town Hall, 7820 Broadway.
Guernsey said a ledger will be created to document each brick sold. The ledger will be given to the Merrillville-Ross Township Historical Society.
Guernsey said it's a process to prepare the bricks for sale.
They must be cleaned of building material before they are numbered and a label is attached.
Guernsey has been handling that work himself, but he is seeking volunteers to assist him.
Those willing to help can contact Guernsey at his office at 219-769-3501.