Merrillville adds animal control officer

MERRILLVILLE — The town’s animal control services are expected to become more active with the addition of a part-time animal control officer.

Police Chief Wiley Luther Cuttino said Kelly Jania is being hired to handle animal-related calls in the town, and Jania is participating in training associated with serving in the role.

“We’re trying to get him up and rolling as soon as possible,” Cuttino said.

He said Jania is a Superior Ambulance employee. Superior handles the emergency medical calls in Merrillville.

“He’s familiar with the town, so it shouldn’t be hard for him to move around and locate when dispatched,” Cuttino said.

He said hiring Jania “is well-needed” while the town’s only full-time animal control officer is on medical leave until at least September.

Without an officer in place, the town has relied on the Gary Police Department to assist with animal calls. Cuttino said that help has been limited to situations involving animal bites and aggressive animals.

Some residents attended Town Council meetings in July to express concerns about the lack of animal control services in town, and the need to add staff for animal calls.