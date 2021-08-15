Merrillville adds animal control officer

MERRILLVILLE — The town’s animal control services are expected to become more active with the addition of a part-time animal control officer.
Police Chief Wiley Luther Cuttino said Kelly Jania is being hired to handle animal-related calls in the town, and Jania is participating in training associated with serving in the role.
“We’re trying to get him up and rolling as soon as possible,” Cuttino said.
He said Jania is a Superior Ambulance employee. Superior handles the emergency medical calls in Merrillville.
“He’s familiar with the town, so it shouldn’t be hard for him to move around and locate when dispatched,” Cuttino said.
He said hiring Jania “is well-needed” while the town’s only full-time animal control officer is on medical leave until at least September.
Without an officer in place, the town has relied on the Gary Police Department to assist with animal calls. Cuttino said that help has been limited to situations involving animal bites and aggressive animals.
Some residents attended Town Council meetings in July to express concerns about the lack of animal control services in town, and the need to add staff for animal calls.
“Hopefully these two right here will address the issues we’ve been experiencing,” Cuttino said of hiring Jania and the assistance the town is receiving from the Gary Police Department.
Cuttino said he is thankful for the help from the Gary Police Department, and he expects to soon meet with administration there to continue discussing how the two entities can collaborate.
“Hopefully we can even tighten up this partnership,” he said.
Councilman Jeff Minchuk said the addition of a part-time officer doesn’t completely solve the town’s animal control issues, and the town’s Public Safety Committee is exploring more options.
“We are working on the problems,” Minchuk said. “It’s something we want to take care of here really quickly.”
Cuttino said he hopes to keep Jania on staff after the full-time animal control officer returns from leave.
“He’s going to be here as much as needed,” he said.
Council President Rick Bella said he would like to see the Police Department eventually have two full-time officers devoted to animal calls in town.