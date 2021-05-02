Merrillville adds K-9s to police force

Nuses said many might think of K-9s as attack dogs.

“In reality, the dog serves much more purpose,” Nuses said.

If an officer is outnumbered, just the bark of a dog can cause enough of a distraction for the officer to gain control of a situation, he said.

“It’s a game changer,” Nuses said.

Goose and Dozer were bred and trained at Baden K-9, which is in Canada. He said the cost of each dog is about $12,500, and Baden donated one of the animals to the department.

Sgt. Lance Schmidt, who is the handler of Goose, and Cpl. Gary Henry, who is the handler of Dozer, traveled to the Baden facility in March to train with the animals for two weeks.

“And they’ve been with them ever since,” Nuses said.

He said the training with the animals continues here, and they should obtain final certification in May.

“Right now, they’re riding with the police officers and just getting accustomed to the environment that they’re going to be in," Nuses said.

Council President Rick Bella commended Schmidt and Henry for their commitment to the animals and the K-9 unit.