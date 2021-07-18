 Skip to main content
Merrillville adjusts mask requirement
urgent

Welcome to Merrillville
Tony V. Martin, File, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — There was an unmasking at Town Hall on Tuesday night.

After months of requiring face coverings for everyone in municipal facilities, the Town Council decided people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine are allowed to be in Merrillville buildings without masks.

Several council members and others at the meeting removed the masks they had been wearing, and there was a smattering of applause when the decision was made.

Join Tristan DeFord, Jami Rieck, and Nancy Zakutanksky on a shift working for Superior Ambulance in Merrillville.

Town Councilman Richard Hardaway said town officials have been monitoring COVID statistics and believed it was an appropriate time to adjust the mask mandate.

“As a town, we should probably be in a position now that a lot of our residents have been vaccinated,” Hardaway said.

Merrillville will still require spacing between people at town buildings and check temperatures when people enter Town Hall.

“Those that haven’t been fully vaccinated, we will still require them to wear a face mask when they come in the building and any other town-owned building,” Hardaway said.

The face covering matter wasn’t the only COVID-related issue discussed Tuesday.

Hardaway said Merrillville canceled its Independence Day parade and there were no fireworks to celebrate the holiday because of the pandemic, but the town is already committed to hosting those festivities in 2022.

“We are in the process, right at this particular time, to start moving toward a parade for next Fourth of July,” Hardaway said.

Town Councilman Leonard White asked if it would be an appropriate time to hire an events coordinator to plan town festivities.

“Because I certainly don’t know how to put these things together,” White said.

Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said the Merrillville Parks Department has traditionally helped plan town events. He said the municipality hired a person to schedule events taking place in the Dean and Barbara White Community Center, and it’s possible Merrillville could expand her role to help coordinate townwide festivities.

