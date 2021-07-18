Merrillville adjusts mask requirement

MERRILLVILLE — There was an unmasking at Town Hall on Tuesday night.

After months of requiring face coverings for everyone in municipal facilities, the Town Council decided people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine are allowed to be in Merrillville buildings without masks.

Several council members and others at the meeting removed the masks they had been wearing, and there was a smattering of applause when the decision was made.

Town Councilman Richard Hardaway said town officials have been monitoring COVID statistics and believed it was an appropriate time to adjust the mask mandate.

“As a town, we should probably be in a position now that a lot of our residents have been vaccinated,” Hardaway said.

Merrillville will still require spacing between people at town buildings and check temperatures when people enter Town Hall.

“Those that haven’t been fully vaccinated, we will still require them to wear a face mask when they come in the building and any other town-owned building,” Hardaway said.

The face covering matter wasn’t the only COVID-related issue discussed Tuesday.