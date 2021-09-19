Merrillville appropriates American Rescue Plan funding

MERRILLVILLE — The Town Council has a concept for spending its portion of American Rescue Plan funding, but more work is expected to determine specific projects.

Trista Hudson, Merrillville’s financial adviser, said the town will receive about $7.8 million through the American Rescue Plan Act. So far, the town has received half of the allotment, and Merrillville will receive the other half next year.

The council on Tuesday appropriated $5.15 million of the amount it will receive in five categories. The largest amount is $3 million, which is designated for infrastructure. The council also appropriated $1 million for revenue replacement, $650,000 for public health, $400,000 for efforts to address negative economic impacts of the pandemic and $100,000 for administrative purposes.

Although there is a general plan in place, officials will continue meeting to determine the exact ways the funding will be spent.

“We still need to come up with some guidelines for specific parts of it,” Councilman Richard Hardaway said.

Hudson said the funding must be spent within four years, and the spending plan can change over time.