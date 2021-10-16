 Skip to main content
Merrillville approves storage facility
Merrillville approves storage facility

MERRILLVILLE — An outdoor storage space planned for Broadway will accompany a nearby indoor facility.

The Town Council unanimously approved a variance for the outdoor storage proposed for about 10 acres of property at 8290 Broadway.

“I think it’s going to be a nice project,” Council President Rick Bella said. “I don’t see anything else going in that property.”

Sheila Shine, Merrillville’s planning and building director, said boats, RVs and other vehicles will be stored on a paved surface there. She said “heavy landscaping”and other methods will be used to help screen the property.

“We’re not even going to see the vehicles with the proper berm in the front,” Bella said.

Shine said the company pursuing the project also received town approval in 2016 for an indoor climate-controlled storage facility nearby at 8450 Broadway. The 10 acre outdoor storage space will expand on the company’s storage offerings.

“I think it’s great for the economy for Merrillville,” Councilwoman Marge Uzelac said of the project. “We’re moving forward.”

Councilman Shawn Pettit expressed several concerns about the project before he voted in favor of it.

He referred to the outdoor storage as “a glorified parking lot,” and he said he wants to make sure the property won’t be a dumping ground for “crappy” vehicles.

“I hope you guys are going to police it,” he said.

Steve Schwartz, a project representative, said vehicles can’t be abandoned there, and they won’t permit the storage of vehicles that are leaking.

“This is a first-rate operation,” he said.

In another matter, the council authorized appraisals of property the municipality is interested in purchasing on Broadway and north of 73rd Avenue.

Town officials said Merrillville already owns an adjacent parcel, and the town is planning to building a dog park there. Purchasing the additional property would allow Merrillville to expand on its dog park plans.

Officials said the property that could be purchased is blighted, and acquiring it also would create an opportunity for the town to address the condition of it.

"It’s an obvious eyesore in the town,” Councilman Jeff Minchuk said.

The Dean and Barbara White Community Center has officially opened in Merrillville.
