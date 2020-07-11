Merrillville awards demolition contract for former Carriage House property

MERRILLVILLE — The run-down buildings on the former Carriage House property could be a mere memory in coming weeks.
The town's Redevelopment Commission awarded a $110,750 contract to Ryan Construction to demolish three structures on the parcels near 73rd Avenue and Madison Street.
Merrillville Engineering Administrator Steven King said Ryan Construction submitted a base bid of $65,250 to raze two structures on the two parcels Merrillville already owns.
The town is working with the Lake County Commissioners to obtain the remaining parcel that makes up the Carriage House site.
Ryan Construction's bid also included an alternate that increases the demolition cost by $45,500 to raze the building on the third parcel.
The RDC accepted the base bid and the alternate in the demolition contract, and the alternate price is contingent on the town receiving the remaining lot from Lake County, said Town Councilman Shawn Pettit, the RDC president.
Merrillville is expected to use Community Development Block Grant funding for the demolition work.
King said Merrillville officials had a preconstruction meeting with Ryan Construction and Lake County officials to discuss the project and when it could get started.
“Hopefully in the next couple of weeks,” King said.
Pettit said the town wants to have the property cleared by the end of the month.
Town leaders are contemplating selling the former Carriage House property for new development after the buildings there are leveled, but no final decisions have been made.
The Carriage House property and its condition have regularly been discussed by town officials over the years.
Merrillville once envisioned creating a historical district, and the site would've been included in the district's boundaries.
The proposed district was never finalized, and the Carriage House site lost its historical value because of years of neglect.
A developer in 2017 had plans to create a gas station there, but the Town Council at the time denied a special exception request associated with the proposal because they felt it wouldn't have been a good fit at that location.
Although the Carriage House buildings have been vacant for years, it wasn't always that way.
At one time, customers visited the site for its stained glass as well as the antique and theme decorating for homes, commercial buildings and churches.
The Carriage House property also once featured a massive remote-controlled model railroad layout that attracted crowds.
Merrillville High School seniors participate in a "drive-up" graduation
Merrillville High School seniors participate in a "drive-up" graduation
Merrillville High School seniors participate in a "drive-up" graduation
Merrillville High School seniors participate in a "drive-up" graduation
Merrillville High School seniors participate in a "drive-up" graduation
Merrillville High School seniors participate in a "drive-up" graduation
Merrillville High School seniors participate in a "drive-up" graduation
Merrillville High School seniors participate in a "drive-up" graduation
Gallery
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.