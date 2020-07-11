Merrillville awards demolition contract for former Carriage House property

“Hopefully in the next couple of weeks,” King said.

Pettit said the town wants to have the property cleared by the end of the month.

Town leaders are contemplating selling the former Carriage House property for new development after the buildings there are leveled, but no final decisions have been made.

The Carriage House property and its condition have regularly been discussed by town officials over the years.

Merrillville once envisioned creating a historical district, and the site would've been included in the district's boundaries.

The proposed district was never finalized, and the Carriage House site lost its historical value because of years of neglect.

A developer in 2017 had plans to create a gas station there, but the Town Council at the time denied a special exception request associated with the proposal because they felt it wouldn't have been a good fit at that location.

Although the Carriage House buildings have been vacant for years, it wasn't always that way.

At one time, customers visited the site for its stained glass as well as the antique and theme decorating for homes, commercial buildings and churches.