Merrillville backs tax abatement requests
Tony V. Martin, File, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — The town continues to see development opportunities, and Merrillville is offering tax abatement for two projects.

The Economic Development Committee recently gave favorable recommendations to abatement requests for a speculative industrial facility in AmeriPlex at the Crossroads and a new facility for Kennedy Metal Products.

Crow Holdings in June announced it acquired 27 1/2 acres of land in AmeriPlex to build a facility that will be about 270,000 square feet. That investment is expected to be more than $20 million.

Councilman Shawn Pettit, a member of the Economic Development Committee, said Kennedy Metal Products will construct a new facility in an industrial park off Harms Road.

Councilman Richard Hardaway, another member of the Economic Development Committee, said the company is investing more than $1 million in the facility and more than $200,000 in equipment.

Both abatement requests head to the council for final decisions.

Although several on the panel are supportive of providing the incentives, Councilman Leonard White has a different opinion about the matter.

“I think tax abatement should be froze,” he said.

White said Merrillville has “great land” in “great locations,” and that should be sufficient to bring companies to town.

“We can’t constantly be giving people tax breaks,” he said.

Resident and small business owner Eric January said he understands tax abatement has an “indirect benefit” of job creation, but he believes it’s an incentive primarily offered to larger businesses.

“I really have an issue just giving big businesses a break that small businesses don’t have,” January said.

