Merrillville backs tax abatement requests

MERRILLVILLE — The town continues to see development opportunities, and Merrillville is offering tax abatement for two projects.

The Economic Development Committee recently gave favorable recommendations to abatement requests for a speculative industrial facility in AmeriPlex at the Crossroads and a new facility for Kennedy Metal Products.

Crow Holdings in June announced it acquired 27 1/2 acres of land in AmeriPlex to build a facility that will be about 270,000 square feet. That investment is expected to be more than $20 million.

Councilman Shawn Pettit, a member of the Economic Development Committee, said Kennedy Metal Products will construct a new facility in an industrial park off Harms Road.

Councilman Richard Hardaway, another member of the Economic Development Committee, said the company is investing more than $1 million in the facility and more than $200,000 in equipment.

Both abatement requests head to the council for final decisions.

Although several on the panel are supportive of providing the incentives, Councilman Leonard White has a different opinion about the matter.

“I think tax abatement should be froze,” he said.