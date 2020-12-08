Merrillville breaks ground on female veterans facility

Brown said there are several factors that have unfortunately resulted in a lack facilities for female veterans. She said it's not only because there are fewer women in the military than men, but also because women could have children with them.

Representatives from local unions will visit the Webb House facility each week to provide training in various trades.

“These ladies will be trained,” Farmer said. “It's not like they're just going to be in a place getting three squares a day ... they will be in a classroom for training to improve themselves once they get out.”

The program is designed for women to live there and receive training for six to nine months.

For children who need supervision while veterans are in training, a licensed provider will be on site to provide care.

U.S. Army veteran Jessica Lynch, who was a prisoner-of-war in 2003 in Iraq, agrees the new facility could be a safe haven for women veterans.

“We do have female veterans out there ... there are so many that are forgotten,” Lynch said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During the groundbreaking, Lynch explained how her unit was ambushed in 2003.