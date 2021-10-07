Merrillville budget receives initial approval

MERRILLVILLE — The town’s 2022 proposed budget has initial approval, but it looks to be refined in coming weeks.
The Town Council recently approved the first reading of an ordinance for next year’s spending plan.
Trista Hudson, Merrillville’s financial adviser, said the advertised budget was set at $23.9 million. That includes a general fund of about $12.3 million.
Hudson said the budget is currently listed at about $3 million more than can be sustained, but the budget is expected to be adjusted before the council considers adopting the spending plan ordinance on second reading during the Oct. 12 meeting.
She said the budget is larger at this time because department heads were asked to submit “wishlist” items during budget committee meetings, and all of those items are currently reflected in the spending plan.
“The budget committee will need to continue at the drawing board to decide which wish list items are not able to be obtained this year,” Hudson said. “And that will occur, those discussions, over the next two weeks.”
Separate from the spending plan is the town’s portion of the American Rescue Plan funding. But like the budget, more discussions will soon take place to plan how the federal dollars will be spent.
In total, Merrillville will receive about $7.8 million in American Rescue Plan money.
The council recently appropriated the majority of that funding in five categories — infrastructure, revenue replacement, public health, efforts to address negative economic impacts of the pandemic and administrative purposes.
Although there is a general plan in place, officials met recently to review how the money can be used.
Hudson said programs offering small business assistance and home improvement assistance to residents are among topics that will be discussed during the session.
“Those programs will be discussed further and kind of flesh out some ideas,” Hudson said.