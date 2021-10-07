Merrillville budget receives initial approval

MERRILLVILLE — The town’s 2022 proposed budget has initial approval, but it looks to be refined in coming weeks.

The Town Council recently approved the first reading of an ordinance for next year’s spending plan.

Trista Hudson, Merrillville’s financial adviser, said the advertised budget was set at $23.9 million. That includes a general fund of about $12.3 million.

Hudson said the budget is currently listed at about $3 million more than can be sustained, but the budget is expected to be adjusted before the council considers adopting the spending plan ordinance on second reading during the Oct. 12 meeting.

She said the budget is larger at this time because department heads were asked to submit “wishlist” items during budget committee meetings, and all of those items are currently reflected in the spending plan.

“The budget committee will need to continue at the drawing board to decide which wish list items are not able to be obtained this year,” Hudson said. “And that will occur, those discussions, over the next two weeks.”