Merrillville business climate hot

That project could create 40 to 50 new jobs.

“And more as the business grows,” Reardon said.

He said the build-out work could start in June.

A $2.6 million build-out also has been planned for another manufacturing operation that could locate in that same facility.

Reardon said that company is estimated to invest about $3.5 million in equipment for the business.

That project could create about 30 new jobs, Reardon said.

Along the U.S. 30 corridor, an existing business is planning a more than $7 million redevelopment project. That initiative could create another 15 jobs at the business, Reardon said.

Representatives for each of the developments have gone before the town’s Economic Development Committee asking for tax abatement, and the panel has been supportive of offering that incentive to them.

The matter now heads to the Town Council, which will consider granting initial approval to the abatement requests during the panel’s May 25 meeting.

The proposed industrial projects aren’t the only developments catching the council’s attention.