Merrillville business climate hot

MERRILLVILLE — Merrillville's business climate is hot, town officials say.
There are several multimillion-dollar developments in the works in town, and they are expected to bring many jobs to the community.
“This is continuing to go on in Merrillville,” Town Manager Pat Reardon said of economic development projects. “These guys are coming to Merrillville.”
Reardon said he can’t yet name some the companies expected to open locations in Merrillville, but more details could be provided in coming weeks.
A $46 million project is proposed for property in the AmeriPlex at the Crossroads business park along Broadway and between 93rd and 101st avenues.
Construction could start in October for the 111,000-square-foot building, which would be used for manufacturing.
Reardon said the project could create 100 temporary construction jobs and about 140 permanent positions.
There also are two separate tenants that could locate in a building already under development in AmeriPlex, Reardon said.
A $2.4 million build-out is proposed for 90,000 square feet of space that one tenant will use for manufacturing purposes. The company could invest about $5 million in equipment, Reardon said.
That project could create 40 to 50 new jobs.
“And more as the business grows,” Reardon said.
He said the build-out work could start in June.
A $2.6 million build-out also has been planned for another manufacturing operation that could locate in that same facility.
Reardon said that company is estimated to invest about $3.5 million in equipment for the business.
That project could create about 30 new jobs, Reardon said.
Along the U.S. 30 corridor, an existing business is planning a more than $7 million redevelopment project. That initiative could create another 15 jobs at the business, Reardon said.
Representatives for each of the developments have gone before the town’s Economic Development Committee asking for tax abatement, and the panel has been supportive of offering that incentive to them.
The matter now heads to the Town Council, which will consider granting initial approval to the abatement requests during the panel’s May 25 meeting.
The proposed industrial projects aren’t the only developments catching the council’s attention.
Following several discussions during recent weeks, the panel approved the first reading of an ordinance authorizing economic development revenue bonds that will fund infrastructure work to help advance the Liberty Estates residential development.
Randy Hall, of Luxor Homes, has proposed the Liberty Estates community for vacant property near U.S. 30 and Whitcomb Street. The $120 million project would consist of single-family and multi-family homes.
Council President Rick Bella said the bonds won’t exceed $10 million, and the funding will bring sanitary sewers, water lines, roads and other infrastructure improvements to the land
“This is a developer-backed bond, so there is no obligation to the town,” Bella said.
The council could continue reviewing the bond ordinance during the May 25 meeting.
