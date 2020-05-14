Merrillville cancels parade, events

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MERRILLVILLE — The coronavirus pandemic has prompted Merrillville to cancel its Independence Day parade and other events scheduled in July.

Although saddened there won't be a parade or the concert under the stars and Gospel Fest programs scheduled for July 24 and 25, the cancellations are necessary to keep people safe, officials said.

“It's unbelievably difficult to make these decisions,” Town Council President Rick Bella said.

Bella said the Fourth of July parade is a long-standing tradition in Merrillville, and it's always well-attended.

“Therein lies the problem,” Bella said of the large crowds that typically come to the parades.

If the attendance remained significant this year, social distancing would be an issue.

“They line Broadway all the way down,” Bella said.

The town isn't only concerned about how to ensure there is adequate spacing for spectators. Bella said there also could be challenges to maintain a safe distance between parade participants.

“How do you gather them for even the start of the parade?” he asked.