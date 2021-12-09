Merrillville caps 50th anniversary events

MERRILLVILLE — As many are preparing for the holidays, the town is getting ready for its final events commemorating Merrillville’s 50th anniversary.

Multiple events are taking place to celebrate the municipality’s milestone.

A business expo runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the town’s Dean and Barbara White Community Center, 6600 Broadway.

“All of the businesses that are in the town will have an opportunity to come out and display their wares, and the residents will be able to walk through and see what businesses we have,” said Town Councilman Richard Hardaway, an organizer of the event.

There will be giveaways and a light meal offered during the event that’s open to the public.

Later that evening, the town hosts an invitation-only gala.

Hardaway said the event will recognize “the businesses that have basically been in the town since the inception of the town.”

During the evening event, the town also is expected to honor Anne Collins, a founding member of the municipality. Collins died Nov. 25. She was 87.