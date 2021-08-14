Merrillville celebrates 50th anniversary with food, entertainment

MERRILLVILLE — There were plenty of smiles to go around during the second celebration of the town’s 50th anniversary, but that wasn’t the only emotion expressed at the event.

Longtime resident Bud Crist shed some tears of joy while reflecting on the growth of the community during the last half-century.

“It’s been a great 50 years,” Crist said outside of Town Hall.

Crist lived in Merrillville more than a decade before the town incorporated in 1971, and he was involved in the efforts that formed the municipality.

Crist, a former Merrillville School Board member and current Stormwater Board president, said the development in Merrillville has far exceeded the expectations he had in 1971.

He wasn’t the only one impressed with the town’s accomplishments during the last five decades.

Resident Brian Dering said his parents moved to Merrillville two weeks before the town incorporated.

“To see the changes, to see the growth, it’s just been fantastic,” Dering said.