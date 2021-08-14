Merrillville celebrates 50th anniversary with food, entertainment

MERRILLVILLE — There were plenty of smiles to go around during the second celebration of the town’s 50th anniversary, but that wasn’t the only emotion expressed at the event.
Longtime resident Bud Crist shed some tears of joy while reflecting on the growth of the community during the last half-century.
“It’s been a great 50 years,” Crist said outside of Town Hall.
Crist lived in Merrillville more than a decade before the town incorporated in 1971, and he was involved in the efforts that formed the municipality.
Crist, a former Merrillville School Board member and current Stormwater Board president, said the development in Merrillville has far exceeded the expectations he had in 1971.
He wasn’t the only one impressed with the town’s accomplishments during the last five decades.
Resident Brian Dering said his parents moved to Merrillville two weeks before the town incorporated.
“To see the changes, to see the growth, it’s just been fantastic,” Dering said.
He remembered when the town had an airport that was used by crop dusters and other aircraft. Dering also recalled going to the Y&W drive-in theater on Friday nights years ago. Now that site at 6600 Broadway is the location of the Dean and Barbara White Community Center, which opened earlier this year.
Dering has helped guide the development in the town as a Plan Commission member during the last 16 years.
“It’s been a joy to watch,” Dering said.
He said he’s been involved in many events celebrating town milestones since serving as the entertainment chairman at Merrillville’s 10th anniversary. Saturday was no different as he offered DJ services for the 50th anniversary celebration.
The Christian Revival Center, which has long been located in the north end of Merrillville, also provided musical entertainment as the choir performed Saturday outside of Town Hall.
“We’ve got a reason to celebrate today,” said Michael Otano, pastor at Christian Revival Center.
In addition to the music, the event featured free food that was donated by a variety of local businesses as well as a chance to get up close to the town’s police, fire, public works and stormwater vehicles.
Lifelong resident Craig Lamb was happy all town departments had stations available at the event so residents can learn more about municipal operations.
“I like that they showcased a little bit of each,” Lamb said.
Town Councilman Jeff Minchuk was thankful for the “great turnout” at Saturday’s event and for the efforts of the committee that organized it.
“We need this,” Minchuk said of the program.
Councilman Richard Hardaway agreed it was nice to see the community come together to celebrate the municipality, and he would like the town to have similar events more frequently.
The town had its first 50th anniversary celebration in May at the Merrillville-Ross Township Historical Society Museum, and it will conclude its recognition of the milestone with another event on Dec. 11 at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center. More details will be provided when plans are finalized.