MERRILLVILLE — Celebrating the resilience of the African-American community, the town is hosting a Juneteenth Freedom Festival.

The celebration is scheduled for noon to 5 p.m. June 17 at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center, 6600 Broadway.

“It is very important for the town to celebrate Juneteenth to highlight and celebrate African-American achievements in Northwest Indiana,” said Merrillville payroll administrator Robyn L. Johnson, a chairwoman of the festival.

“If the town is genuine in their efforts of inclusion and equality, we must make strides daily, and this is just one large step to show what we hope to continue to do.”

Jeremy Pekarek, an archivist at Indiana University Northwest, will set up an educational display explaining Juneteenth.

Juneteenth is celebrated on and around June 19 to celebrate the end of slavery. President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, but the news that slavery had been abolished didn't reach enslaved African Americans in Texas until June 19, 1865.

“The town of Merrillville hosting a Juneteenth event is a great way to honor this day and celebrate the freedom of African Americans,” Town Councilman Richard Hardaway said. “It is also an opportunity to educate people about the history of slavery and its impact on our society today. I hope this event will bring people together and promote unity and understanding.”

In addition to the educational display, the event will feature a variety of entertainment and more than 20 vendors, said Merrillville Planning and Building Director Sheila Shine, another event chairwoman.

Shine said DJ T. Black will provide music and serve as the emcee for the day. The Steven Mann Band, Voices of Love Gospel Choir, Bri's Dance Studio and Divine Goddess Dance Company will perform. And eight Corvette cars will be on display.

The Community HealthNet Health Centers will have a tent on site, and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana will have a S.T.E.M. display. The Impact Church will provide bouncy houses and have volunteers to work a children’s area.

“I am very pleased to see us bring our community together, and I will always support events that contribute to building on our strengths,” Town Council President Rick Bella said.