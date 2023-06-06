MERRILLVILLE — Merrillville’s Finest were dressed in their finest as they gathered recently for police inspections.

Merrillville Police Chief Kosta Nuses said it’s been close to 20 years since the Police Department conducted inspections, and he believed it was important to bring the program back to the town.

It involves all police officers coming together dressed in their Class A uniforms. Each officer is examined to make sure his is properly groomed, his uniforms are cleaned and pressed, he's wearing the correct budget, and has shoes shined.

“It was amazing seeing our entire police force together and looking professional,” Town Council President Rick Bella said. “You could feel the sense of pride in the air. It was a great reminder of what it takes to be in this profession today. I am thankful to all of our women and men who are serving our community.”

In addition to checking the appearance of the officers, police vehicles also are inspected during the program.

“Because, of course, your vehicle is an extension of you,” Nuses said.

He said there are a variety of reasons police departments have annual inspection ceremonies.

It serves as an opportunity to demonstrate the professionalism of a department and show officers are ready to go.

“That’s the administrative portion of it,” Nuses said. “It’s in order to get you prepared for your task at hand.”

He said the ceremony carried another meaning for him.

“It was a chance for us to shine, a chance for us to show off who we are, a chance to be proud of who we are, a chance to show how good we look,” Nuses said.

The inspections took place May 20 as part of National Police Week. Nuses said it’s imperative for officers to look their best not only during inspections, but also to honor and respect fallen officers.

“This includes one of our very own, Officer Nick Schultz,” Nuses said.

Schultz was killed in the line of duty in September of 2014.

Merrillville Police Commissioner Bill Poling, a retired Merrillville officer, is thankful the Police Department restarted the inspection ceremony because it can build camaraderie within the department.

“It was a lot of work to do to get ready for it, but it was definitely worth it because you have the opportunity to see everyone all at once and the opportunity to make sure your uniform and everything else is up to where you want it to be,” Poling said.

Town officials said they were grateful for the assistance from officers from the Hobart, Gary, and Lake County police departments, who handled calls during the inspections.

“We need to thank our neighboring police departments for covering Merrillville’s calls during the inspection, which allowed all of our officers to be together and participate,” Bella said.