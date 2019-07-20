MERRILLVILLE — The town is closer to issuing $24 million in debt to build a new community center.
Two bonds have received another round of approval from the Town Council and Redevelopment Commission for the proposed 100,000-square-foot recreation facility that would be built in the 6600 block of Broadway.
One of the bonds would be repaid with funding from the Merrillville Road tax increment financing district. The other would be a general obligation bond.
Bob Swintz, a town financial adviser, said the new bonds are structured to take the place of existing debt as it falls off. He said the bonds won't cause property taxes to increase in Merrillville.
Additional approval would be needed from the Town Council and Redevelopment Commission to give final authorization for the bonds. Merrillville could close on them in September, Swintz said.
As part of the bond process, the town has hosted multiple public hearings about the potential new debt.
Leonard White, the Democratic nominee for the 7th Ward Town Council seat, has twice indicated his opposition to the debt and has questioned how Merrillville could pay off the bonds.
He said Merrillville could be affected by the 2020 property tax circuit breaker. Exemptions are scheduled to end next year for existing debt outside of tax caps. That could reduce the amount of property tax dollars communities receive.
Resident Rick La Fever said he understands the center would be on Broadway and along a public transportation line, but he asked how children who don't live near the bus route could easily access the site.
Town Manager Bruce Spires said there would be a partnership with the Merrillville Community School Corp. so school buses could take students to the facility after school dismisses.
La Fever also opposes the site selected for the center. He believes the facility would be better suited in an area farther south in town.
A feasibility study for the community center project identified several parcels that could accommodate the facility.
Town officials targeted the former Y&W Theater property on Broadway for a variety of reasons, including its proximity to Merrillville High School and its location along a public transportation route.
The location for the center is in an area in need of revitalization, and the new facility would be an economic driver that could attract more businesses to the Broadway corridor, said Sue Reed, the president and CEO of the Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Reed said 87% of chamber members surveyed support the recreation facility.
She said the center could enhance the quality of life of residents by creating enhanced programming and activities for people of all ages.