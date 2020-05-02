Merrillville community center work advances

The claims haven't been the only contentious matter regarding the community center.

Pettit said the sale of the former Fieldhouse building could produce a method of funding community center operations, but not all officials are on board with that proposal.

“I just don't think that the dollars that are left over should be applied to the community center, I don't,” White said of potential sale proceeds. “You should have had enough money already for that.”

The former Fieldhouse building has returned to town control after a Korean pharmaceutical company failed to purchase the facility in the AmeriPlex at the Crossroads.

The company had been leasing the site for years, and it was given a March 31 deadline to acquire the property.

With the lease expired and no deal in place, “we now own the building down at the AmeriPlex,” Pettit said.

He suggested placing the facility on the market and using a portion of sale proceeds to retire a bond issue that Merrillville used to buy the property in 2014.

“What we are responsible for is an outstanding debt on that (Fieldhouse) building to the tune of $950,000 in the Broadway (tax increment financing district),” Pettit said.