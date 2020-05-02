Merrillville community center work advances

MERRILLVILLE — Friday was an important day for the community center project as construction reached a milestone and a significant payment was cleared by the Redevelopment Commission.
It started with the tallest pieces of structural steel being installed at the site on Broadway near 66th Place. The occasion was commemorated during a topping off ceremony that involved town and construction officials signing one of the beams.
Some wore masks as they added their names, and they watched as a U.S. flag was attached to the beam before it was lifted in place.
The community center remains on pace to open in 2021, and Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said he's excited about what's to come at the construction site.
“I have no complaints with these guys,” Pettit said of the crews building the community center.
A few hours after the beam was installed, the Redevelopment Commission took action on another important matter that attracted much less fanfare.
In a brief video meeting, the commission unanimously approved payment of more than $2 million in claims for the community center construction.
The action comes after the commission on Tuesday failed to authorize the payments.
The panel is made up of Town Council members, and Pettit and Councilman Jeff Minchuk were in favor approving the claims on Tuesday. Council members Leonard White, Richard Hardaway and Marge Uzelac abstained that day.
“We owe these people this money, guys,” Pettit said at the time.
White said there were multiple reasons he abstained on Tuesday, including that he received the claims list hours before the commission meeting and his name wasn't on the signature page for the claims document.
White said he understands contractors must be paid, but he needed sufficient time to go through $2 million in claims.
Hardaway said there wasn't a specific underlying reason for his vote to abstain.
“I was compelled to do it,” Hardaway said.
Uzelac said she abstained because there have been additions to the more than $20 million community center project.
Although there are change orders in the works for the project, the claims package was for work already approved and completed at the site.
Among the change orders that have been discussed is the installation of a diesel generator to power the facility if electrical service is lost. About $371,000 has been budgeted for the generator, which could power the building for 48 hours before it would need to be refueled.
The generator could be useful in times of inclement weather because the community center would be a designated warming and cooling site when needed.
The claims haven't been the only contentious matter regarding the community center.
Pettit said the sale of the former Fieldhouse building could produce a method of funding community center operations, but not all officials are on board with that proposal.
“I just don't think that the dollars that are left over should be applied to the community center, I don't,” White said of potential sale proceeds. “You should have had enough money already for that.”
The former Fieldhouse building has returned to town control after a Korean pharmaceutical company failed to purchase the facility in the AmeriPlex at the Crossroads.
The company had been leasing the site for years, and it was given a March 31 deadline to acquire the property.
With the lease expired and no deal in place, “we now own the building down at the AmeriPlex,” Pettit said.
He suggested placing the facility on the market and using a portion of sale proceeds to retire a bond issue that Merrillville used to buy the property in 2014.
“What we are responsible for is an outstanding debt on that (Fieldhouse) building to the tune of $950,000 in the Broadway (tax increment financing district),” Pettit said.
He suggested excess funding from the sale could help operate the community center.
It isn't yet certain when Merrillville would sell the former Fieldhouse site. But Pettit believes it won't take too long to find a buyer because officials already have received several inquiries about it.
Anthony David Wilson
Age: 29
Residence: East Peoria, Illinois
Booking Number(s): 1803110
Arrest Date: March 31, 2018
Offense Description: Operating While Intoxicated; Operating While Intoxicated - Endangering a Person
Class: Misdemeanors
Dandre Lamar McKinney
Davonnus Marcus Johnson
Age: 25
Residence: Hillsboro, Illinois
Booking Number(s): 1802938
Arrest Date: March 25, 2018
Offense Description: Theft/Rec Stol Prop
Class: Felony D
Eric Lamont Phillips
Jason Anthony Temple
Age: 25
Residence: Hobart
Booking Number(s): 1803109
Arrest Date: March 31, 2018
Offense Description: Operating While Intoxicated; Operating While Intoxicated - Endangering a Person; Operating While Intoxicated - BAC - .08% -.15%
Class: Misdemeanors
Jessie James
Age: 45
Residence: Cedar Lake
Booking Number(s): 1802937
Arrest Date: March 25, 2018
Offense Description: OWI Endangering a Person, OWI
Class: Misdemeanor A, Misdemeanor C
John Jacob Allison
Jonathan Besonias
Age: 24
Residence: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Booking Number(s): 1803050
Arrest Date: March 29, 2018
Offense Description: Sexual Battery
Class: Felony
Jonathan Ray Buckhouse
Age: 24
Residence: Maple Grove, Minnesota
Booking Number(s): 1802932
Arrest Date: March 25, 2018
Offense Description: OWI - at least .15%
Class: Misdemeanor A
Michael Lavell McCullough
Michael Wells
Mistylynn Louise Peterson
Phillip K Zarobsky
Age: 39
Residence: Orland Hills, Illinois
Booking Number(s): 1803127
Arrest Date: April 1, 2018
Offense Description: Operating While Intoxicated
Class: Misdemeanor
Ramon Noel Escobedo
Age: 37
Residence: Hammond
Booking Number(s): 1803052
Arrest Date: March 29, 2018
Offense Description: Robbery
Class: Felony
Ricardo Rene Ruiz Jr.
Sharlee G Wilkerson
