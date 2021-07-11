Merrillville considers multiple apartment proposals

Bouwer said conversations already have started with Broadfield residents to keep them informed of project details.

Prior to Edward Rose pursuing the development, Saxon Partners in 2019 received town approval to construct a 275-unit apartment complex at the Connecticut Street property. Town officials said Saxon ended its pursuit of the project, and Edward Rose later began planning its apartment complex there.

The Weiss Entities project near 93rd Avenue and Taft Street calls for 240 of the rental units to be located in four-story buildings. The size of the units will range from studio to two-bedroom apartments.

Don Weiss, president of Weiss Entities, said the other 80 units will be in townhouse-style buildings. Those units will be available in two or three bedrooms, and each of them will have a two-car garage.

A clubhouse, pool, athletic club, enclosed dog park, car washing station, gazebo, walking paths, volleyball court and a tennis court that can also function as a basketball court are among the amenities proposed there.

Weiss described the development as the “most exciting project that we’ve ever done,” and town officials also appear enthusiastic with the proposal.