Merrillville considers redistricting ordinance

MERRILLVILLE — A redistricting ordinance sets out to create more balanced population in town wards, but one town councilman says he’s frustrated with the way the process was handled.

Indiana municipalities must redistrict after every decennial census or recertify that their districts have a population deviation less than 10%.

Following the last census, it was determined the town’s population deviation was around 70%. Council President Rick Bella, D-5th, sought the help of the nonprofit organization Indiana Local Government Redistricting to adjust the makeup of the wards and even out the population in them.

A measure making those changes and bringing the deviation rate down to about 5% received initial Town Council approval Tuesday with a 5-2 vote. Councilmen Leonard White, D-7th, and Dan Spann, D-1st, voted against the ordinance.

White said initial maps proposed by Indiana Local Government Redistricting would have moved precinct 29 out of the 7th Ward. Keesha Hardaway, a Democrat who announced in May that she’s running for the 7th Ward Town Council seat, resides in precinct 29.

Bella said he explained to the nonprofit organization that Keesha Hardaway already announced her intentions to pursue the 7th Ward council position. He said he also provided the organization with addresses of current council members.

“I was trying to be fair and equitable for anyone involved,” he said.

White, who is seeking reelection in the 7th Ward, contends that if initial maps created by the nonprofit organization moved precinct 29 out the 7th Ward, it shouldn’t have been moved back.

“I’m irritated with the way you guys handled this redistricting,” White said.

Bella said the adjustments made to the ward maps were “not a big deal.” He said if the council were to take no action on redistricting, precinct 29 would remain in the 7th Ward. Bella also indicated he would have ensured any candidate who already publicly announced intentions to seek office would’ve stayed in their wards.

“It’s just as political to move somebody out of the district for you, to help you, then it is to leave somebody there, where they already live now, Leonard,” Bella said. “Either way, I don’t know what you’re trying to say.”

The matter was discussed in a recent council workshop session, but White said he wasn’t given sufficient time to review the latest ward map.

“The fact is I didn’t get the opportunity to look at it or comment on it,” he said.

Keesha Hardaway is the daughter of Councilman Richard Hardaway, D-2nd. She also ran for the 7th Ward council seat in the 2019 election and lost to White in that race. Richard Hardaway voted in favor of the redistricting ordinance on Tuesday, but he said he wasn’t involved in the process to create the changes in town wards.

White said he’s not concerned about facing Keesha Hardaway again in 2023, to which Bella asked why White is making an issue of keeping precinct 29 in the 7th Ward.

“It’s not a worry, it’s about being right,” White said.

Bella said the redistricting efforts set out to split up the town as fairly as possible, and he believes Merrillville accomplishes that with the redistricting ordinance before the council.

That ordinance makes a variety of changes, including adding precinct 2 and precinct 30 to the 1st Ward. Precinct 18 will be moved to the 2nd Ward. Precinct 3 will be split between the 4th and 5th wards. Precinct 7 will be split between the 6th and 7th wards. Precinct 19 also moves to the 7th Ward.

The redistricting ordinance returns to the council Dec. 27 for a second reading.

Gallery: Merrillville High School students plant community garden Merrillville High School students plant community garden Merrillville High School students plant community garden Merrillville High School students plant community garden Merrillville High School students plant community garden Merrillville High School students plant community garden Merrillville High School students plant community garden Merrillville High School students plant community garden