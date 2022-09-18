Merrillville construction pace brisk

MERRILLVILLE — There is a variety of development in various stages throughout the town, and officials are working to attract more to the community.

One of the most noticeable projects is the Silos at Sanders Farm business park under construction along Mississippi Street between 93rd and 101st avenues.

Crow Holdings is pursuing the $225 million project that calls for five speculative buildings that will offer about 2.3 million square feet of space in total on 196 acres of land.

“We’ve been extremely busy,” Merrillville Economic Development Director Angie Chilcott said. “Very excited about what’s going on at the Silos.”

A groundbreaking ceremony took place last month, and three of the four walls are already up for the business park’s first speculative building, which will be 263,500 square feet.

“These guys do not mess around and I’m very happy to have them in town,” Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said of Crow Holdings.

The second facility to be built there will be the first 1 million square-foot speculative building in Northwest Indiana. That structure, which is expandable to close to 1.4 million square feet, could be finished in the third quarter of 2023.

As the Silos project is well underway, there are other developments in the works.

The Town Council on Tuesday approved a variance of use authorizing a Sikh house of worship to be constructed on about six acres of property at 93rd Avenue and Broadway.

Attorney Richard Anderson, a representative for the project, said the $7 million project calls for the construction of a 10,000-square-foot facility.

Councilman Leonard White said it’s clear the southern end of Merrillville has been targeted for many new projects, and he would like to see more development in north end of town.

Chilcott said officials have been promoting the north end, and the town recently had discussions with a new group interested in developing in Merrillville.

Pettit said the group has handled a variety of types of development that include industrial, commercial and housing, and Merrillville encouraged the group to consider property in northern Merrillville for a potential project.

“So we advised them to look at 61st (Avenue) and Broadway,” Pettit said.

Chilcott said Merrillville has received many inquiries from groups interested in locating in the town, and Merrillville is pursuing a video project to help promote community.

“It is a cost-free program for municipalities,” Chilcott said.

She said the project will feature short videos covering six topics — a town overview, quality of life, economic development, parks, real estate and nonprofit organizations.

“They’ll be out there filming at the end of this month,” Chilcott said.

She said the videos will appear on the town’s website, social media and other places.

“I’m very excited about the program and to showcase what makes Merrillville a great place to live, work and play,” Chilcott said.