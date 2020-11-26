Merrillville continues on path to close court

MERRILLVILLE — Town Court Judge Eugene Velazco suggested there could be litigation if the Town Council continues with its decision to shutter the municipality’s court system at the end of this year.
Velazco believes an ordinance the council adopted last year is void, and there is a difference of opinion regarding the matter.
“Which, of course, will be resolved in court, not my court, but in court,” Velazco told the council on Tuesday.
The ordinance he is referencing calls for the Town Court to cease operations at the end of December. Merrillville’s cases will be transferred to the Lake County court system at that time.
Velazco has requested a closed executive session to discuss the court situation with the council to potentially address concerns he has.
Town Attorney Joseph Svetanoff said an executive session is an option, but the council has been clear about its position.
While discussing the court on Tuesday, Councilman Richard Hardaway made a motion to affirm the ordinance adopted last year, but he later rescinded that motion after Svetanoff said it wasn’t necessary.
“If no action is taken, the ordinance still stands and the benchmarks of the ordinance are still going to have to be met, which means the closure of the court by the end of the year,” Svetanoff said.
Although the court remains scheduled to close at the end of December, Merrillville will be required to continue paying the judge's salary until the end of 2023, which is the remainder of Velazco’s term. That position's salary is about $50,000 for 2020.
The council cited financial struggles as the need to phase out the municipal court system.
When making the decision last year, officials said the court has been operating in the red by hundreds of thousands of dollars during the last several years.
Velazco said the court has been functioning well in 2020 even though it was closed for four to five months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said technological improvements to the collections system has helped the court collect about $250,000 in 2020. If the department operated the whole year, he estimated it could have collected close to $500,000.
He said no matter how much is generated by the department, the town only receives a portion of fees that are charged in connection to court cases.
“And that is a complaint by every town throughout the state, involving all the town courts,” Velazco said.
An executive session regarding the Town Court hadn’t been scheduled as of Wednesday afternoon, but Councilman Leonard White said he is willing to have a closed meeting about the topic.
“I think we need to put it on the table,” White said. “I’m for it.”
