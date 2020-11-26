Merrillville continues on path to close court

Although the court remains scheduled to close at the end of December, Merrillville will be required to continue paying the judge's salary until the end of 2023, which is the remainder of Velazco’s term. That position's salary is about $50,000 for 2020.

The council cited financial struggles as the need to phase out the municipal court system.

When making the decision last year, officials said the court has been operating in the red by hundreds of thousands of dollars during the last several years.

Velazco said the court has been functioning well in 2020 even though it was closed for four to five months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said technological improvements to the collections system has helped the court collect about $250,000 in 2020. If the department operated the whole year, he estimated it could have collected close to $500,000.

He said no matter how much is generated by the department, the town only receives a portion of fees that are charged in connection to court cases.

“And that is a complaint by every town throughout the state, involving all the town courts,” Velazco said.