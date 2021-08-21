Merrillville discusses progress on 86th Avenue extension

MERRILLVILLE — The extension of 86th Avenue continues to be planned, and some residents are seeking more project details.

During a public hearing for a subdivision request associated with a proposed residential community along Merrillville Road, some inquired about the status of the 86th Avenue project.

The road currently ends just east of 86th Avenue, but “the town is going to extend that out to Broadway,” Merrillville Engineering Administrator Steve King said.

He said work continues to get the project ready for bid.

“The plans are almost final,” King said. “We’ve got a few wetland issues. We’re working with the (Indiana Department of Natural Resources) to get a couple wetlands reclassified.”

King said the wetland matter could soon be resolved.

After plans are finalized for the roadwork, the town would seek bids for construction. Merrillville is expected to use tax increment financing district dollars to fund the project.

Town officials could continue discussing the 86th Avenue work as well as a proposed residential development during an upcoming special Plan Commission meeting.