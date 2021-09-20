Merrillville diversity statement has full council approval

MERRILLVILLE — A statement of diversity and equality has the full approval of Merrillville’s elected officials and department heads.
Councilman Leonard White on Tuesday became the final council member to choose to sign the document.
In a special meeting earlier this month, White was the only council member who opposed signing the statement. At that time he indicated he supports diversity, but he feels the council hasn’t been fully inclusive.
White has expressed frustrations about not being selected as a chairperson of any of the council committees. Although he isn’t a chairperson, he was appointed to serve on some of the panels, and he is the town’s representative on the Lake County Solid Waste Management board.
White said his decision to sign the statement wasn’t a result of outside pressure.
“I felt it was the right thing to do,” he said.
The statement of diversity and equality indicates Merrillville elected officials and department heads “believe in creating a space where all employees and visitors feel included, respected and equal no matter their race, gender, ethnicity, age, sexual orientation, physical/mental disability, or any other trait or characteristic. We will strive to promote diversity and inclusion throughout our town government, uplifting our community through education and outreach opportunities. Together, we pledge to acknowledge the universal truth that all persons are created to be unique and equal, and we promise to honor that each and every day.”
In addition to elected officials and department heads signing it, the document will be available for all town employees to endorse. The document will be displayed in all town facilities, Council President Rick Bella said.
Merrillville Town Court Judge Eugene Velazco on Tuesday said he agrees with the statement and has signed it, but he believes “striving” to accomplish the goals isn’t strong enough.
“We’re not striving to do anything, we’re going to do it and if you’re not doing it, I will call them out and as I will call (out) anybody here who doesn’t basically measure up to the intent of that document,” Velazco said during Tuesday’s council meeting.