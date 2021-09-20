Merrillville diversity statement has full council approval

MERRILLVILLE — A statement of diversity and equality has the full approval of Merrillville’s elected officials and department heads.

Councilman Leonard White was the final council member to choose to sign the document.

In a special meeting earlier this month, White was the only council member who opposed signing the statement. At that time he indicated he supports diversity, but he feels the council hasn’t been fully inclusive.

White has expressed frustrations about not being selected as a chairperson of any of the council committees. Although he isn’t a chairperson, he was appointed to serve on some of the panels, and he is the town’s representative on the Lake County Solid Waste Management board.

White said his decision to sign the statement wasn’t a result of outside pressure.

“I felt it was the right thing to do,” he said.