MERRILLVILLE — Linda Swisher could live anywhere.

The retired librarian has chosen to stay in Merrillville because it's "close to almost everything,” including shopping and dining.

“I don’t have to drive far,” she said.

Swisher and 50 other residents attended a kickoff event as the town begins crafting its new comprehensive master plan called Merrillville Momentum.

“I’m always fascinated by urban process planning. I want to see what’s going on and where the town seeks to direct its efforts,” Swisher said.

Maps explaining the comprehensive plan process lined the front wall Thursday along the Dean and Barbara White Community Center.

Residents were encouraged to add sticky notes with their ideas to the wall maps with some, under current land uses, asking for more affordable housing.

At another table, on which a large sheet of brown wrapping paper was spread, residents were encouraged to write with a marker their “Big Ideas.”

Comments on the paper ranged from a desire for rooftop dining to a request for an animal control building.

“This is the first meeting of many more over the next nine to 12 months,” Town Manager Patrick Reardon said.

The finalized plan will have to be approved by the Plan Commission and the Town Council.

The last time the town prepared a comprehensive master plan was in 1999, Reardon said.

The new plan, which will project 20 years, will address a variety of topics, including existing and future land uses, existing and projected demographics, housing, education, recreation, thoroughfares and infrastructure.

“The comprehensive plan is critical to the town because it will serve as a guide as to how and where future investments are made,” Reardon said. “It is intended to map out where new business, residential and recreational projects will fit with the current ones.”

Reardon, along with RDG planning and design representatives Martin Shukert and Cory Scott, made a 30-minute presentation outlining the project.

Guests were invited to sit at tables to kick ideas around. around idea. Those at each table ere asked to provide their top three priorities.

“Our objective is to create a vision for Merrillville,” Shukert said.

Shukert said statistics already gathered indicate Merrillville will continue to grow because of its amenities and more families moving to the area.

The current population is 36,444.

“We have great opportunities, great possibilities, but we need a collaborative effort,” Shukert said.

Later input for the project will include what Shukert called design studios during the summer, online surveys and an open house in 2024.

For additional information, visit bit.ly/MerrillvilleMomentum.

PHOTOS: Residents offer ideas on Merrillville's growth Merrillville drafting master plan for growth Merrillville is drafting a new master plan Merrillville is drafting a new master plan Merrillville is drafting a new master plan Merrillville is drafting a new master plan Merrillville is drafting a new master plan Merrillville is drafting a new master plan Merrillville is drafting a new master plan Merrillville is drafting a new master plan Merrillville is drafting a new master plan Merrillville is drafting a new master plan Merrillville is drafting a new master plan Merrillville is drafting a new master plan Gallery HTML code