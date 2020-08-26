Merrillville Education Foundation awards grants

Flocabulary integrates with Google classroom and offers fun, engaging pedagogy that supplements teachers’ direct instruction. It can be used as an introduction to a topic, as a review, and as a formal or informal assessment.

Vlassopoulos also won funding for her program “DynaMath for DynaPirates” for both Wood and Miller Elementary School fourth grade students. DynaMath is an offshoot of the “Scholastic News” magazine, offering high-powered math instruction that incorporates language arts standards through a combination of non-fiction reading and problem-solving practice.

DynaMath uses real-world problems to teach math, which helps students connect standards to real-life situations, and offers educators another way to keep students engaged through small group, whole group, peer group work and even individualized, independent instruction.

Merrillville Intermediate School’s Nicole Perez, K-6 college and career readiness counselor, was awarded grant money for her program “Out in the Garden,” a project for students to grow their own seedlings in the classrooms and monitor their growth.

The hands-on experience will incorporate both math and science and introduce them to careers in environmental and agricultural systems and how those careers tie-in to the vegetable gardens.