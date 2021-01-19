Merrillville expands police force, outreach programs

MERRILLVILLE — The Merrillville Police Department is starting 2021 with a larger force.
Taylor Hensley was sworn in recently. She becomes the department’s 61st officer, Police Chief Wiley Luther Cuttino said.
He said Hensley is a 2019 graduate of the Northwest Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, and she has experience as a reserve officer in Lake Station.
Hensley “also brings EMT training,” Cuttino said. “She also has a criminal (justice) degree as well.”
In addition to celebrating Hensley joining the department, the town’s Police Commission for the first time provided outstanding service awards to staff.
Merrillville police administrative assistant Lori Sanfratello, Assistant Chief Kosta Nuses, Officer Matthew Reynolds, Officer Sean Leto and Cpl. Curtis Minchuk were the 2020 award recipients, and they were given plaques during the council meeting.
“We definitely see what you guys are doing,” Commissioner Pete Dragojevic said.
Besides increasing the force, the Police Department also is planning to expand its reach in the community this year.
Work continues to reestablish the north police station in Broadway Plaza at 5400 Broadway. Town Manager Pat Reardon said the facility is “nearly complete,” but it hasn’t yet been determined when it will open.
The Northwestern Indiana Building and Construction Trades Council has donated labor to remodel the space.
The north station is viewed as an opportunity to enhance crime prevention by offering a way to increase the amount of time officers are on the streets and increase police presence in the north end of town.
Opening the north station isn’t the only change coming to the department.
“We’re going for a new look and design for the police cars,” Bella said.
He said a group of officers and police administration collaborated to design the look that features a black vehicle with black decals.
He said the appearance can make it harder for motorists to identify the police vehicles until they are close to them.
“Start slowing down because you’re not going to see these cars,” Bella said.
Not all of the vehicles have the new look yet, but the plan is to update the police vehicles over time.