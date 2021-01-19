Merrillville expands police force, outreach programs

The Northwestern Indiana Building and Construction Trades Council has donated labor to remodel the space.

The north station is viewed as an opportunity to enhance crime prevention by offering a way to increase the amount of time officers are on the streets and increase police presence in the north end of town.

Opening the north station isn’t the only change coming to the department.

“We’re going for a new look and design for the police cars,” Bella said.

He said a group of officers and police administration collaborated to design the look that features a black vehicle with black decals.

He said the appearance can make it harder for motorists to identify the police vehicles until they are close to them.

“Start slowing down because you’re not going to see these cars,” Bella said.

Not all of the vehicles have the new look yet, but the plan is to update the police vehicles over time.

