Merrillville explores drainage-remedy options

MERRILLVILLE — The town is exploring the possibility of acquiring drainage ponds maintained by homeowner associations to tackle drainage problems.

Overgrown vegetation is among the concerns.

Town Council President Rick Bella said Merrillville will create an inventory of such ponds to determine how many exist. He believes it’s a worthy project because some homeowner groups don’t have the budget to adequately maintain drainage ponds or the expertise to take care of them.

“And I know there’s going to be a cost to maintain those and the town’s going to have to work that out with the Stormwater Utility because these are Merrillville residents, and if something floods out, it hurts property values.”

Matt Lake, executive director of Merrillville Stormwater Utility, agrees that it isn’t ideal for homeowner associations to own and maintain drainage ponds.

“Those are typically the ones that are the most challenging, given the fact that associations don’t last a lot of times,” he said.

Bella said there are several steps to potentially acquiring drainage ponds.

“We’re going to investigate it to see what that’s going to cost, what the legalities are with it,” he said.

Lake said Merrillville should consider a stormwater fee study to determine how those charges would need to be adjusted if the town were to acquire more drainage ponds.

Merrillville owns some drainage ponds throughout the town, and Stormwater Utility has outsourced management of some of those areas. Lake said those costs can be used for a potential fee study.

As the town moves forward with the process, Councilman Shawn Pettit agrees that it’s important to monitor the status of ponds owned and maintained by the associations.

He recalled a situation in 2014 in which Merrillville was forced to purchase land the town believed had already been dedicated to the municipality.

The land near Illinois Street was intended to be used for drainage for the Preserve subdivision, but it hadn’t been properly dedicated.

A private entity bought the property for $250 in 2010 at a Lake County tax sale. The company indicated that it wanted to develop the land, but Merrillville officials said that wasn’t possible.

“It serves no purpose other than draining those subdivisions,” Pettit said.

To resolve the situation, the town spent more than $50,000 in 2014 to buy the land and have it managed by Stormwater Utility.