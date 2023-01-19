Merrillville explores drainage-remedy options

MERRILLVILLE — The town is exploring the possibility of acquiring drainage ponds maintained by homeowner associations to tackle drainage problems.
Overgrown vegetation is among the concerns.
Town Council President Rick Bella said Merrillville will create an inventory of such ponds to determine how many exist. He believes it’s a worthy project because some homeowner groups don’t have the budget to adequately maintain drainage ponds or the expertise to take care of them.
“And I know there’s going to be a cost to maintain those and the town’s going to have to work that out with the Stormwater Utility because these are Merrillville residents, and if something floods out, it hurts property values.”
Matt Lake, executive director of Merrillville Stormwater Utility, agrees that it isn’t ideal for homeowner associations to own and maintain drainage ponds.
“Those are typically the ones that are the most challenging, given the fact that associations don’t last a lot of times,” he said.
Bella said there are several steps to potentially acquiring drainage ponds.
“We’re going to investigate it to see what that’s going to cost, what the legalities are with it,” he said.
Lake said Merrillville should consider a stormwater fee study to determine how those charges would need to be adjusted if the town were to acquire more drainage ponds.
Merrillville owns some drainage ponds throughout the town, and Stormwater Utility has outsourced management of some of those areas. Lake said those costs can be used for a potential fee study.
As the town moves forward with the process, Councilman Shawn Pettit agrees that it’s important to monitor the status of ponds owned and maintained by the associations.
He recalled a situation in 2014 in which Merrillville was forced to purchase land the town believed had already been dedicated to the municipality.
The land near Illinois Street was intended to be used for drainage for the Preserve subdivision, but it hadn’t been properly dedicated.
A private entity bought the property for $250 in 2010 at a Lake County tax sale. The company indicated that it wanted to develop the land, but Merrillville officials said that wasn’t possible.
“It serves no purpose other than draining those subdivisions,” Pettit said.
Coming soon
Jen's Gourmet Cakes is going to bring Chesterton sweet treats, including traditional Filipino cakes.
Jenny G. Yednak will soon open the gourmet multi-ethnic cake bakery at 540 Indian Boundary Road in Chesterton. It also will offer "one-of-a-kind and exceptional" cakes from Japan, Hawaii, France and Italy.
"It's true gourmet offerings," she said. "Baking is a passion I developed, which led to the beginning of my home business. It got busy, and once I booked more and more people we needed to get our kitchen back and start doing business with a commercial retail store."
She learned to bake from her grandmother, who was a baker in the Philippines.
"A lot of the cakes I had didn't match my palate and I got tired of it," she said. "So I started making my grandma's cakes and bringing them to parties and people started enjoying it and actually started ordering from me. I got good at baking and decorating cakes."
Coming soon
Coming soon
Jen's Gourmet Cakes offers 41 different flavors of cake, including Red Velvet, Triple Chocolate, Strawberry-Chantilly, Banana Velvet, Black Forest, Lemon-curd, Mocha-Latte and Vanilla Bean. It does highly customized designs for special occasions, such as of Lego, Fortnite or horror movies like Friday the 13th for people's birthdays.
"I love everything about baking," she said. "I love the procedure, the flavoring, the decorating, taking the picture, that people think it's pleasant to look at or how good they think it is. There's nothing about baking I don't love."
Coming soon
A Portage resident, Yednak found a site in Chesterton near her home. It's in a strip mall with Edward Jones and State Farm.
"It's close to the expressway. It's a busy place," she said. "The people of Chesterton are nice and friendly and accepted me to the town. Even though I'm Asian I didn't feel different. They treat me the same."
She took over a space previously occupied by a gluten-free bakery, so it didn't require much renovation. She decorated the interior like the Peggy Porschen Bakery in London.
"I liked the pink color and chic tone," she said. "It had a very modern touch to it. It had a feminine feel and my favorite jazz music. It's just a very feminine and floral bakery. I love the feeling and sensation of the bakery. I love the feminine feel as the majority of bakers I know are women. It's very inspirational."
Coming soon
Coming soon
The bakery also has German Chocolate, Green Matcha, Marble, Pink Champagne, Raspberry-Chantilly, Salted Caramel, Toffee Caramel, Tiramisu and Tropical Coconut-Pandan. It also rotates through seasonal flavors.
"These are my own recipes, like French buttercream with a twist," she said. "It's multi-ethnic where you can explore different flavors from around the world."
Coming soon
Coming soon
Jen's Gourmet Cakes also has Filipino cakes, including ube cakes made with purple sweet yams. Other offerings include wedding cakes, cookies, cupcakes and flan.
"People kept calling me wanting to order cakes," she said. "I realized I could make money with this. My Facebook page grew from a couple of hundred followers to 13,000 followers. I got the realization that I've got to start something."
Coming soon
Coming soon
Jen's Gourmet Cakes has a glass case with cakes, slices of cake and other sweets. It also takes custom orders it can turn around in a few hours.
It has a few tables and chairs for customers as they wait for their orders but caters to a carryout business with no dine-in. The bakery also does catering for baptisms, birthdays, baby showers, bridal showers, quinceañeras, office parties, celebrations and holidays.
Coming soon
Coming soon
"I would tell my fellow Filipinos I am opening the first Filipino bakery in Northwest Indiana," she said. "I am so excited and proud of that fact. It's going to bring Asian flavors and multi-ethnic cakes. It has 41 cake flavors so there's something for everyone."
For more information, visit
www.jensgourmetcakes.com or call 219-302-4040.
Coming soon
Open
Luketti brought some sparkle to Munster.
Claudia Darak opened the artisan jewelry store at 921 Ridge Road in Munster, in the same strip mall that's home to Butterfinger's and the U.S. Post Office. It specializes in handcrafted jewelry that incorporates vintage elements. It stocks one-of-a-kind and limited-edition jewelry such as charms, pendants, natural gemstones, freshwater pearls and reclaimed chains.
She's been selling artisan jewelry at farmers markets and craft fairs across Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland for 12 years, such as at Fetching Market, the Lubeznnik Art Festival, the Griffith Park Full of Art and the Highland Farmers Market. She built up such a loyal clientele over the years that she wanted to establish a brick-and-mortar shop so she would no longer have to meet with customers in parking lots, at Starbucks or other such places.
"Most of my clients are from the Chicago area so this is the perfect location. I wanted one location people can come to," he said. "I made handmade sterling silver jewelry, jewelry from repurposed materials, necklaces, earrings, rings and so on."
Open
Open
Luketti also will sell the work of other vendors and artists in the area. The store also carries ceramics, purses, leather and other goods.
"I want to carry the work of people I know and sell their stuff," she said. "I want to open it up to other vendors. This will be a story with different artists with different styles and price points."
Open
Open
Darak studied art graphics in college and started making jewelry for herself.
"I love it. You get to express yourself," she said. "I work with mixed metals and pictures. I do colorful unique pieces. Most of my pieces are one-of-a-kind. I make jewelry from scratch or take old jewelry and make it more modern."
Provided
Provided
Her handcrafted pieces are all unique.
"It's a little bit bohemian and elegant," she said. "I have different collections with different styles."
As soon as the spring, Luketti will host pop-up shops from other vendors and classes, such as on how to make jewelry or perfumes.
"There's nothing like this in Munster," she said.
Open
Open
Luketti will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
For more information, call 219-237-2075 or find Luketti on Facebook, Instagram or Etsy.
Joseph S. Pete
Relocated
Southwest Academy of Kyokushinkai Karate is getting its kicks at a new location in LaPorte.
The dojo moved from the south suburbs to a new location at 507 Lincolnway. It celebrated a grand opening Thursday with the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership.
Previously located in Palos Hills, Hickory Hills and Chicago Ridge, the Southwest Academy of Kyokushinkai Karate claims to be the oldest karate school in Chicagoland. It has taught Sosai Mas Oyama’s Japanese style for more than 55 years.
Sensei Dennis Morales has more than 16 years of experience with the martial arts, both in training and teaching. He teaches his students karate, fitness, discipline, self-defense and lessons they can apply to daily life.
Relocated
Relocated
Current classes serve children aged 6-11, youth aged 12-17 and adults over the age of 18 years old.
“Here at the dojo, we train as a family. We work with lifting each other up," he said. "The path we take when we train in martial arts is not an easy one, however, it is a rewarding one. I look forward to helping others grow in their martial arts journey. Osu.”
For more information, call 219-262-DOJO or visit
www.southwestacademyofkarate.com.
Joseph S. Pete
To resolve the situation, the town spent more than $50,000 in 2014 to buy the land and have it managed by Stormwater Utility.
