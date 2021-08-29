Merrillville explores temporary animal shelter

MERRILLVILLE — Town officials are exploring other methods of addressing animal control besides hiring personnel.

Police Chief Wiley Luther Cuttino said Merrillville’s animal control services are back “up and running” after a part-time officer was hired to handle animal calls while the full-time officer is on medical leave.

Town Councilman Jeff Minchuk said adding staff doesn’t completely solve animal control concerns in the town, and a committee of town officials has been contemplating options to enhance animal control services.

Minchuk said officials are exploring building a temporary animal shelter in Merrillville so the department would have a place to hold animals at least for a short time period until other arrangements can be made.

“Of course, we’re still brainstorming this, so we’re currently looking for a possible location for that and some more ideas on how to do that,” Minchuk said.

A temporary shelter is needed because the Police Department has encountered issues finding places to house animals when the department responds to calls. Cuttino said there isn’t a shelter in Merrillville and many in other communities are full.