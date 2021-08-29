Merrillville explores temporary animal shelter

MERRILLVILLE — Town officials are exploring other methods of addressing animal control besides hiring personnel.
Police Chief Wiley Luther Cuttino said Merrillville’s animal control services are back “up and running” after a part-time officer was hired to handle animal calls while the full-time officer is on medical leave.
Town Councilman Jeff Minchuk said adding staff doesn’t completely solve animal control concerns in the town, and a committee of town officials has been contemplating options to enhance animal control services.
Minchuk said officials are exploring building a temporary animal shelter in Merrillville so the department would have a place to hold animals at least for a short time period until other arrangements can be made.
“Of course, we’re still brainstorming this, so we’re currently looking for a possible location for that and some more ideas on how to do that,” Minchuk said.
A temporary shelter is needed because the Police Department has encountered issues finding places to house animals when the department responds to calls. Cuttino said there isn’t a shelter in Merrillville and many in other communities are full.
Minchuk said a full proposal for the temporary shelter will eventually go before the council when the concept is solidified.
Minchuk said there also is a possibility to create a dog park on town-owned property on Broadway and north of 73rd Avenue.
“We want to help build the Broadway corridor the best we can and make it look nice,” Minchuk said. Merrillville officials want “to have something our town people can go to take their animals, let them run around, stretch their legs out.”
He said a proposal about the dog park could go before the Town Council as soon as next month.
Councilman Shawn Pettit said it’s possible the town’s Redevelopment Commission could get involved to provide tax increment financing district dollars for the initiatives if they advance. Officials will review the potential funding source before committing TIF money.