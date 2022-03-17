Merrillville full-timers in line for bonus

MERRILLVILLE — Bonuses will be issued to full-time town employees throughout this year.

Although no raises are being provided in 2022, the Town Council recently authorized the bonuses.

Clerk-Treasurer Kelly White Gibson said police officers will receive $4,000 bonuses. Full-time employees from all other departments and civilian employees at the police department will receive $2,400 bonuses, she said.

Council President Rick Bella said the bonuses won’t affect the town’s general fund because Merrillville will use American Rescue Plan funding for the bonuses, which will be dispersed quarterly.

An ordinance associated with the bonuses indicates the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect tax revenues, which is why the council chose to issue bonuses instead of raises.

“The Town Council recognizes the hard work of the town employees for the benefit of the town’s residents, much of which continues to occur in still difficult and unusual circumstances,” the ordinance states.

In another employee-related matter, George Fields Jr., 26, became the town’s newest police officer after he was sworn in during Tuesday’s council session.

The Lowell High School graduate served four years with the New Chicago Police Department and two years with Lake Station, Merrillville Police Chief Wiley Luther Cuttino said.

Cuttino said Fields has participated in K-9 training, and he’s also interested in joining the department’s adopt-a-school program.

In that initiative, officers volunteer their time to participate in a variety of activities with students. That includes greeting students as they arrive at school, reading in classes, having lunch with students and possibly attending field trips.

Cuttino said Merrillville’s newest officer is following the lead of his father, George Fields, who has served 25 years with the Merrillville Police Department.

