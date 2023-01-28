Merrillville has banner year for building

MERRILLVILLE — The town experienced a strong year of development in 2022, and officials hope to see that trend continue this year.

Merrillville Planning and Building Director Sheila Shine said more than $128 million worth of construction started last year.

“That’s quite a bit of investment that the town has made (last) year,” Shine said.

The new construction totals from 2022 included about $85 million in residential and about $43 million in commercial and industrial.

Shine said there were also several additions, such as the Amazon delivery station in the AmeriPlex at the Crossroads business park.

The facility opened in 2021, and Amazon added a fueling station to the site last year.

“And that was a $4.1 million additional investment,” she said.

The town also saw expansion and remodeling projects at schools, union halls, hospitals and commercial sites.

Shine said Merrillville generated more than $1.2 million in building-permit fees in 2022, which is much larger than totals from recent years.

The town generated about $750,000 in building-permit fees in 2021, about $605,000 in 2020, about $544,000 in 2019 and about $606,000 in 2018.

The Silos at Sanders Farm project was a major reason for the increase in the fees last year.

Crow Holdings started construction of a 1 million-square-foot speculative building at the business park, which covers 196 acres on Mississippi Street between 93rd and 101st avenues.

Councilman Shawn Pettit said Merrillville generated about $325,000 through building-permit fees for the facility, which he believes to be a record for the town. It’s anticipated that the structure could be finished this year.

Before that building, Crow Holdings began construction of a 263,500-square-foot speculative building at Silos.

When the entire Silos project is finished, it will feature five speculative buildings that will offer more than 2 million square feet of space.

Shine said the investment in the town doesn’t end once the buildings are up: Developers come in after the shell is built and take out a permit for an interior remodel, she said.

As the development continues at Silos and other areas in Merrillville, town officials hope to see more projects begin in 2023.

“So, we had a tremendous year,” Shine said. “We’re looking forward to doing more, better.”