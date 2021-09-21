Merrillville has designs on dog park

MERRILLVILLE — The Town Council has taken a step toward bringing a dog park to Merrillville.

It has approved a contract with Lehman & Lehman to design the dog park. The contract has a maximum cost of $9,500, and Broadway tax increment financing district dollars will be used to fund the design work.

Councilman Jeff Minchuk said a committee of town officials has been contemplating ways to address animal control issues. Building a dog park was among the suggestions, and the town already has land available for it.

“We do have the property off 73rd (Avenue) and Broadway, right at the end of the bike trail,” Minchuk said. “We think it will be a great location for it, help showcase Broadway a little bit.”

He said the committee visited dog parks in other communities to get ideas for amenities they would like in the facility, and then the town contacted Lehman & Lehman about designing the park.

“They have designed dog parks before, so they’ve got a little bit of tools under their belt when it comes to this field,” Minchuk said.

After the design is finished, the town intends to promote the project during the winter months in an attempt to gain sponsorships for the project.