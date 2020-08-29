Merrillville hires 4 new police officers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE —Four new officers have been added to the Merrillville Police Department, part of an effort it has made to become more proactive.

Kwata Osborne, Devante Bradley, Ian Davidson Dugan and Joshua Galle were sworn in earlier this week, bringing the force to 60 officers.

Merrillville Police Chief Wiley Luther Cuttino said the new officers served at other Lake County police departments before joining Merrillville.

“These officers bring numerous years and hours of law enforcement experience,” he said.

It didn't take long for the men to begin service. Cuttino said they reported for duty on Wednesday.

He said residents have asked police to be more proactive to address a variety of issues, and hiring more officers can allow the department to form units to concentrate on problem areas.

“By having more guys out there, we can do some things of that nature,” Cuttino said.

He said officers have been busy lately, referencing recent shootings that took place last week.

“We're out there addressing those types of issues, too,” Cuttino said. “We're getting leads and we're getting charges as well.”