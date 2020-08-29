Merrillville hires 4 new police officers

MERRILLVILLE —Four new officers have been added to the Merrillville Police Department, part of an effort it has made to become more proactive.
Kwata Osborne, Devante Bradley, Ian Davidson Dugan and Joshua Galle were sworn in earlier this week, bringing the force to 60 officers.
Merrillville Police Chief Wiley Luther Cuttino said the new officers served at other Lake County police departments before joining Merrillville.
“These officers bring numerous years and hours of law enforcement experience,” he said.
It didn't take long for the men to begin service. Cuttino said they reported for duty on Wednesday.
He said residents have asked police to be more proactive to address a variety of issues, and hiring more officers can allow the department to form units to concentrate on problem areas.
“By having more guys out there, we can do some things of that nature,” Cuttino said.
He said officers have been busy lately, referencing recent shootings that took place last week.
“We're out there addressing those types of issues, too,” Cuttino said. “We're getting leads and we're getting charges as well.”
He said there are several other plans in the works to adjust the Police Department, and that includes forming a reserve program.
“We're going to try get that going sooner than later, the reserves, that could be helpful as well,” Cuttino said.
Merrillville police also are working to reestablish the north station in Broadway Plaza at 5400 Broadway.
The north station could offer a way to increase the amount of time officers are on the streets and increase police presence in the north end of town.
Cuttino has said he hopes to open the station in September.
He said it's important to expand the department when possible, and he's appreciative of the Town Council making efforts to meet the department's needs.
In another police-related matter, the council on Tuesday voted 5-2 to appoint Pete Dragojevic and William Poling to the Police Commission.
This comes after the council in June authorized expanding the commission from three members to five.
Dragojevic, a Democrat, will serve a three-year term, and Poling, a Republican, will serve a two-year term, Councilwoman Marge Uzelac said.
Councilmen Richard Hardaway and Leonard White voted in opposition to the selection.
White said his vote isn't an indication that he thinks the men aren't qualified to serve on the commission, but he thinks the selection process should've been handled differently.
He said about 10 people applied for the two new commission seats, but there wasn’t an interview process.
Council President Rick Bella said the council doesn't normally interview candidates for boards and commissions. For the two new commission seats, the Merrillville Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 168 recommended Dragojevic and Poling for the positions, he said.
“We didn't have to go with their recommendation, it just so happened they picked the best applicants out of the 11 or 10 we had,” Bella said.
Bella said he understands White's position about the selection process, and that will be taken under advisement when future decisions are made about board and commission appointments.
He said applications will remain on file for those who weren't selected for the Police Commission seats, and they could be considered for other town panels.
