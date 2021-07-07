Merrillville increasing code enforcement personnel

MERRILLVILLE — The town is adding part-time personnel to the Code Enforcement department for security purposes.

Town Councilman Richard Hardaway said there are two code enforcement officers who issue citations for overgrown yards, tall weeds and other violations.

He said there have been occasions in which they are threatened with harm when issuing citations, and one person recently followed a code enforcement officer after she responded to a violation.

“We can’t have our employees in harm’s way,” Hardaway said.

Merrillville is hiring a part-time employee to go with the officers while they handle code violations. Hardaway said increasing the presence should prevent situations from escalating.

Trista Hudson, Merrillville’s financial adviser, said code enforcement revenues have decreased.

She said she understands COVID-19 could have played a role in that, but she questioned the value of hiring more personnel at a time when the department has generated less money.

Town officials said they will review the situation to compare the number of tickets to how much is collected when the violations are heard in Town Court or Merrillville’s blight hearings.